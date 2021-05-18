Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys FTI Consulting Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp

Investment company Shaolin Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys FTI Consulting Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, PG&E Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp, sells Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Capitol Investment Corp V, IG Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaolin Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shaolin Capital Management LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shaolin Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaolin+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 600,000 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 159,180 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV) - 400,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 45,645 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp (TCACU) - 1,243,716 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $141.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 159,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $330.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 45,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,243,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HCI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.75 and $77.82, with an estimated average price of $62.92. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 153,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,154,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 219.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $12.55, with an estimated average price of $11.19.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.66.