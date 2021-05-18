Logo
Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys FTI Consulting Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shaolin Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FTI Consulting Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, PG&E Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp, sells Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Capitol Investment Corp V, IG Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaolin Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Shaolin Capital Management LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Shaolin Capital Management LLC
  1. PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 600,000 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  2. FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 159,180 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV) - 400,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 45,645 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp (TCACU) - 1,243,716 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $141.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 159,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $330.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 45,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp (TCACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,243,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HCI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.75 and $77.82, with an estimated average price of $62.92. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 153,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,154,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 219.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN.U)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Sold Out: Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP.U)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Sold Out: IG Acquisition Corp (IGACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $12.55, with an estimated average price of $11.19.

Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58.

Sold Out: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTSU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.66.



