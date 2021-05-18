Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Realty Income Corp, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: IWD, KLR, MGK, IWF, ICLN, FROG, ASHR, EWC, EWI, EWJ, GSIE, CLM, MGV, PDBC, XSOE, INDA, IEO, CSTL, KBE, QQQJ, PSFE, CLOV, SPEM, XL, QS, MP, CCIV, SABR, RIOT, LUMN, DISH, AIM, KGC, LVS, NOK, PACB, GEVO, LPCN, AMC, MGNI, CHPT, MTNB, ACB, SYF, NOVN, SNAP, OKTA, BNGO, TUFN, GNLN, BYND, CLFD,
- Added Positions: FANG, ADM, NEE, HON, VGSH, SLQD, AGG, DOW, BSV, BNDX, HYG, CRM, WMT, WY, T, BUD, MUB, VMBS, VTEB, CCI, VGLT, KO, PG, UL, COST, FB, TWLO, IEFA, SPY, VGIT, AMZN, BA, TMUS, SUB, CVX, LEN, SO, ASAN, BLV, GLDM, VYM, BAC, C, STZ, PKG, UPS, RTX, GM, ABBV, UBER, PLTR, GOVT, LQD, SHM, AMD, BP, BDX, JNJ, NVDA, VZ, WPC, BABA, CRWD, AIV, HYMB, TFI, VTV, PLD, AXP, NLY, CCL, KMB, LMT, MAR, NFLX, BB, LUV, SUI, MA, AGNC, AVGO, WDAY, FSK, GNL, INVH, NIO, DKNG, AOM, BIV, DGRO, IWM, SLV, USMV, VBR, VCIT, VCSH, VOE, VOT, VTIP, XBI, XLB, AMGN, AINV, BRK.B, BAM, EPR, EQR, F, GS, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PLUG, RCL, WRI, WYNN, DAL, BX, V, GBDC, TSLA, KKR, KMI, TCPC, SPLK, NCLH, AFIN, WRAP, ZM, SNOW, AOA, AOK, AOR, ARKG, ARKK, FBT, MTUM, VBK, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: GSK, O, PFE, VTR, SCHP, AAPL, IWY, IJR, TGT, VEA, IJH, PSA, IWS, D, VB, DUK, QCOM, IEMG, SBUX, SQ, JPM, NET, VTWO, VUG, VTRS, CI, QQQ, CSCO, XOM, PANW, WKHS, MSFT, HD, EPD, ANGL, WDIV, MRK, DIV, TTD, AIRC, FGD, CLSK, HYLB, GLD, EDIV, XLU, DVY, VIG, PTON, IBB, XLRE, XLP, XLK, ITA, IWR, XLF, XLE, SCZ, SPSM, VOO, LLY, OXY, MU, MCD, MDLZ, INTC, IBM, PEAK, GE, SLB, DLR, CMCSA, CAT, BMY, BIIB, MO, ABT, MMM, MRNA, PLAN, TLRY, TLRY, UA, KHC, PYPL, GDDY, TWTR, DELL, PM, WRB, VOD, OLED, UNH, UNP, UAL,
- Sold Out: ADP, XSD, NFJ, CDK, PHG, FXH, FXL, QUAL, PPA, XLI, ET, WAB, VMW, SRNE, BCX, NOW, HLT, LE, XRT, SDC, OTIS, DIA, RWR, HYLS, IXJ, IYT, JPST, KRE, PFF, NVAX, AMT, AN, BLK, DHR, EA, EQIX, FDX, HAL, MNST, WELL, INTU, K, MDT, CMG, ORLY, OSTK, LIN, BKNG, RDN, REGN, SBAC, SPG, TXN, TMO, TSCO, ATVI,
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 78,852 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 175,917 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 143,160 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 138,580 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 79,439 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.890800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 6755.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 22623.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 29,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 241.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 1643.68%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 60.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 59,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.
