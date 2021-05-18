Logo
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Realty Income Corp, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Realty Income Corp, Pfizer Inc, Ventas Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. owns 460 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+wealth+management+investment+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 78,852 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 175,917 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  3. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 143,160 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  4. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 138,580 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 79,439 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.890800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 6755.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 22623.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 29,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 241.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 1643.68%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 60.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 59,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $102.97 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.42.

Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.. Also check out:

