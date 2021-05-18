BCJ Capital Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: EFV, IUSB, BIL, XLU, EWN, INDA, IYE, GSG, EWA, PDBC, ALTR, EBND, FALN, ADSK, BAH, LOW, KSA, EWG, VERB, CEW, PEG, ARKK, TGT, BC, HOLX, UTHR, QRTEA, MTD, BIO, EVR, ALLK, ERIE, VIAC, TSM, WY, VGSH, MO, VICI, USFR, ENB, IQV, QCOM, CL, LLY, CVX, BKNG, BA, ANTM, KMB, MRK, ABC, PHM, TCEHY, RSX, NFLX, SCVL, NORW, NBEV,

Investment company BCJ Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCJ Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BCJ Capital Management, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $839 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,198,764 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,570,885 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 802,828 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3216.65% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,015,458 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 157,149 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.48%

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.861700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 80,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.903900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 75,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 3216.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 802,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 299.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 189,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 51.64%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 127.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 290,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 61.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 112,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.32.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11.