BCJ Capital Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCJ Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCJ Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BCJ Capital Management, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $839 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCJ Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcj+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCJ Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,198,764 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,570,885 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 802,828 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3216.65%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,015,458 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 157,149 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.48%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.861700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 80,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.903900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 75,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 3216.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 802,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 299.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 189,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 51.64%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 127.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 290,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 61.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 112,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T (BWZ)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.32.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11.



