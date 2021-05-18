Liberty Wealth Management Llc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Moody's Corporation, Humana Inc, II-VI Inc

New Purchases: FALN, XSOE, LUMN, FREL, AFRM, SVFAU, RPV, LAZR, NOV, QS, IPOD, XES, VIV, VER,

Investment company Liberty Wealth Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Lumen Technologies Inc, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells Moody's Corporation, Humana Inc, II-VI Inc, ING Groep NV, Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Liberty Wealth Management Llc owns 994 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,601 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,885 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 134,830 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 71,039 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 36,018 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $159.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Research Corp. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.33.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33.