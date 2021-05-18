Liberty Wealth Management Llc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Moody's Corporation, Humana Inc, II-VI Inc

- New Purchases: FALN, XSOE, LUMN, FREL, AFRM, SVFAU, RPV, LAZR, NOV, QS, IPOD, XES, VIV, VER,
- Added Positions: ABB, ADPT, AMG, ADC, AL, APD,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, APH, TLRY, TLRY,
- Sold Out: NYT, IIVI, ING, BKLN, IAGG, KNX, LRCX, LBRDA, BATRA, MAR, MRVL, MU, MUFG, MHK, MCO, HUM, NKLA, NMR, PTON, REGN, SCHO, SPG, GXC, SPB, TSPA, TER, URI, 50AA, CHDN, FAX, ACTG, AYI, ASIX, ALNY, AME, ANTM, UDJP, ARNC, BLE, CWH, CVNA, CVE, CHL, QFIN, CCMP, CCEP, CROX, XRAY, EL, FND, FOXA, FCX, GRX, GWPH, MLHR, HLI, HSON,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,601 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,885 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 134,830 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 71,039 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 36,018 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp (SVFAU)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $159.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Research Corp. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.33.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84.Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96.Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7.Sold Out: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52.Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC.
