Twinbeech Capital Lp Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, TJX Inc, Chubb, Sells Facebook Inc, Wayfair Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Twinbeech Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, TJX Inc, Chubb, ViacomCBS Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Wayfair Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twinbeech Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Twinbeech Capital Lp owns 428 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twinbeech+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP
  1. Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 36,264 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 61,238 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
  3. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 119,232 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 14,300 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 532.18%
  5. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 46,529 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 36,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 119,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $167.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 46,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $389.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 161,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 94,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 532.18%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $577.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 283.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.568000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 118,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 265.89%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 33,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 1325.09%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $260.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 256.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $251.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 29,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 485.30%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $529.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP. Also check out:

1. TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP keeps buying
