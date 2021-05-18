Twinbeech Capital Lp Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, TJX Inc, Chubb, Sells Facebook Inc, Wayfair Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc

- New Purchases: BDX, TJX, CB, VIAC, SCHW, ILMN, MS, QCOM, BRK.B, VZ, MA, TWTR, ETN, AMZN, SNAP, CL, HPQ, SYY, ROST, ULTA, SHOP, APTV, RTX, BLL, SIVB, COUP, DDOG, DFS, PCAR, FE, PANW, BURL, KEY, VIPS, YUMC, SBUX, STNE, PTON, KSS, RCL, CPRI, BF.B, TT, BIO, LULU, TME, NFLX, CRI, BKR, EMN, NUAN, DISCK, TWLO, TAL, ON, AAL, EL, UPWK, T, SKX, BWA, GPN, UNP, CIEN, STZ, TFX, WIX, AES, GPS, MNST, PKG, MASI, BEKE, UHS, QRTEA, DVN, NRG, SPOT, WDC, SPLK, LW, FIVN, VST, ABMD, MED, RCII, FIVE, MIDD, PZZA, BKNG, V, RHI, ST, FROG, GNTX, BAP, EVRG, CMG, RNG, TPR, TDG, ALB, AFG, BC, EEFT, PAGS, EMR, FNF, HEI, HUBB, OSTK, RGA, VEEV, AVLR, XP, AZEK, INGR, NVAX, IBKR, QTWO, OLLI, USFD, DISCA, UAA, BERY, DELL, IAA, VNT, BIDU, HUN, VRNT, JAZZ, CYBR, ESTC, MPWR, XRX, CFX, FHN, HSY, IONS, SLAB, GWRE, ALSN, EVBG, VVV, IAC, NCNO, ICE, JEF, QDEL, RXN, HQY, TENB, LZB, PFE, RF, WW, TWNK, GOTU, NARI, DCI, FL, ITRI, KEX, POWI, IQ, TPTX, LESL, RAMP, CSGP, CREE, EIX, TKR, WY, PRG, POR, ALGT, TDC, TRUP, TRTN, SRPT, AXS, CERN, ESS, POOL, VTR, EDU, IPGP, DAN, SIX, MTSI, PDD, FTDR, MDRX, DECK, MORN, NDSN, RBC, SNBR, SJI, AIMC, SAVE, FATE, PINC, TRU, MIME, COO, NEE, FLEX, HELE, LEG, MIC, MTZ, NUE, OGE, PBH, SON, SUI, TNET, AL, SABR, EDIT, SVMK, DASH, DOX, BMI, COLM, LCII, HST, IEX, NYCB, SSB, SEIC, SXT, UNF, HBI, ESI, KRNT, Z, GSHD, AGO, CW, DXCM, DIOD, KLIC, LANC, MNRO, SWX, TCBI, KDP, CALX, LYB, EAF, VAPO, PGNY, BLI, LUMN, DLB, DY, ENS, GATX, KRC, NJR, OHI, AVNT, KWR, R, SLGN, SSYS, UNFI, WTM, PM, AMH, WK, CDLX, DOMO, LYFT, ASO, OZK, CE, EWBC, ECPG, FMS, HON, JCI, VIVO, LSI, THC, UMPQ, WWD, VG, SPSC, AMCX, SEAS, COTY, NEP, WING, RGNX, WSC, SMPL, ZYME, SRRK, TBIO, MSGE, LPRO, GGG, MDU, NATI, SIMO, NLOK, ELF, FLGT, ATUS, AVYA, NFE, SITM, KPTI, MPLN,
- Added Positions: ALGN, LVS, TEAM, CMI, DHR, IDXX, VTRS, VFC, IQV, NSC, CSX, ZBH, ORLY, FND, WMT, FTCH, TEL, DKS, TER, DT, SLB, HLF, CZR, HAE, ACAD, BMRN, SQ, THS, PLCE, MCD, ELAN, CNC, HEI.A, VRSN, SRCL, BL, QRVO, GDOT, SHOO, WU, VRT, ANGI, JKS, SPWR, RCM, CROX, BHVN, AVTR, JHG, VER,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, ZM, AAP, ETR, AEP, PPL, HOLX, SAIL, FOXA, MRTX, FDS, FTV, ADM, BKI, EBAY, TFC, TTD, EQH, CCK, GL, CBRL, PRGO, GOOGL, BE, AWI, AVB, FMC, SSD, NEWR, ROL, MLCO, SMTC, CORT, EYE, YY, RNR, KC, BMY, PEN, PRPL, AZPN, APG, MSGS, LKQ, FLT, LSCC, CNK, VIAV, NSP, EXEL, ARCT, BAX, ATI, DADA, FLO, SIEN, CSOD, BRO, MSA,
- Sold Out: FB, W, ADP, PYPL, ADSK, CMCSA, MCHP, CI, FIS, HD, WFC, FDX, D, TMUS, MRK, MET, DHI, IBM, AMAT, NVDA, XOM, GM, MCK, UPS, INTU, WMB, MSI, APD, APH, TSN, CHTR, GIS, GE, HZNP, LEN, ODFL, SE, RMD, WYNN, LOW, AZO, K, YNDX, PINS, DKNG, TYL, LBRDK, ENPH, ABC, COP, OMC, IR, AMP, DTE, HSIC, ZBRA, CARR, MKC, TDOC, ITW, CDW, NET, TROW, CVNA, MSFT, CRM, PH, C, WEN, IPG, BAH, CF, TSCO, INFO, OLED, VMW, OTIS, PPG, WDAY, CSCO, NI, STE, NXPI, AKAM, DOV, MTD, XRAY, WRK, SNA, KLAC, ECL, STMP, PAYC, TPX, TGT, VOYA, AXTA, GDDY, MRNA, AOS, NTNX, BJ, DVA, NVR, CVS, ENTG, SRE, SPG, LDOS, SPCE, TW, JNPR, ACM, SDGR, BLK, LIVN, GILD, MTCH, SCI, WRB, HLT, INSP, BYD, CAH, IT, WCN, WH, ATVI, ANSS, DISH, PTC, URBN, KBR, MUSA, RARE, FWONK, ETSY, ADT, SONO, PD, MTH, NTRS, TOL, G, EXPI, BLUE, ESNT, SWAV, DGX, SWK, SSNC, TMHC, NWSA, SFM, ARES, KNSL, TCOM, PNW, HUBS, DNB, HFC, HRL, JACK, TTEK, KAR, ENV, VC, NOW, TMX, MIK, WMS, ENR, BYND, AMT, EHC, PAYX, PRU, PHM, SAIA, WGO, RH, TPH, ADNT, AYX, SPT, ACI, ALK, CCOI, CTSH, INSM, UNM, ICLR, SAIC, ZEN, AXSM, CNNE, PRSP, TWST, DXC, DUK, EXR, SJM, LPX, NEOG, NTES, PVH, LGIH, FRPT, HLI, FOX, SILK, CLVT, SLQT, A, AIG, CHDN, HAS, SPGI, MMSI, MOH, NXST, PII, PAG, ANTM, MOMO, CC, ALC, BRKS, ELY, CNP, CAG, FHI, FUL, WELL, MLHR, IP, FIZZ, ORCL, OMI, PDCO, PETS, STX, SEE, SBH, FOLD, PFSI, PTCT, SC, QURE, KIDS, DBX, GO, HYLN, FLWS, Y, CACI, EPC, FICO, HOG, JJSF, LMNX, MMS, SHW, IRWD, IBTX, ADVM, NOMD, BLD, PFGC, ATH, ATRC, CBRE, FCNCA, HALO, MGM, NWE, PENN, PWR, SBAC, TMO, UDR, URI, CMPR, GWW, WDFC, OC, BNFT, GLPI, WB, CDK, BOOT, AVNS, PSTG, NIU, RS, WAB, CCXI, H, PAGP, IIPR, BTAI, MTDR, CSPR,
These are the top 5 holdings of TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 36,264 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 61,238 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 119,232 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 14,300 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 532.18%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 46,529 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 36,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 119,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $167.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 46,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $389.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 19,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 161,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Twinbeech Capital Lp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 94,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 532.18%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $577.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 283.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.568000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 118,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 265.89%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 33,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 1325.09%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $260.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 256.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $251.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 29,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Twinbeech Capital Lp added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 485.30%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $529.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Twinbeech Capital Lp sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.
