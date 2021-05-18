Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, Sells Element Solutions Inc, Fox Corp, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: CPNG, AUS.U, ASZ.U, SVFC, SVFB,
- Reduced Positions: UNVR, PSTH, HHC,
- Sold Out: ESI, FOXA, SEAS, YTRA, BRK.B,
These are the top 5 holdings of MIC CAPITAL PARTNERS (PUBLIC) (US) IM, LLC
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 1,128,571 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 535,554 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 672,998 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 110 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) - 834,213 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.6%. The holding were 1,128,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS.U)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp 3 (SVFC)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 3. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp 2 (SVFB)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Element Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53.Sold Out: Yatra Online Inc (YTRA)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Yatra Online Inc. The sale prices were between $1.88 and $2.92, with an estimated average price of $2.34.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.
