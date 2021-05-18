Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, Sells Element Solutions Inc, Fox Corp, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

Investment company Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, SVF Investment Corp 3, SVF Investment Corp 2, sells Element Solutions Inc, Fox Corp, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Yatra Online Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 1,128,571 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. New Position The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 535,554 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 672,998 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 110 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) - 834,213 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.6%. The holding were 1,128,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 3. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Element Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Yatra Online Inc. The sale prices were between $1.88 and $2.92, with an estimated average price of $2.34.

Mic Capital Partners (public) (us) Im, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.