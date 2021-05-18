Parsifal Capital Management, LP Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Axalta Coating Systems, Crown Holdings Inc, Sells Arcosa Inc, Open Lending Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: AER, CCK, DGNR, FLT, DMTK, DMYD,
- Added Positions: AXTA, DAR, HGV, LB, OMF, ALLY, FNF, TSEM,
- Reduced Positions: LPRO, GPN, VICI, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: ACA, IQV, NFLX,
For the details of Parsifal Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parsifal+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parsifal Capital Management, LP
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 3,891,692 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.30%
- L Brands Inc (LB) - 1,805,819 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,827,384 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,472,568 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,854,102 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 1,472,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 428,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,285,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 74,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 220,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 331,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 257.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,009,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 91.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 1,075,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 3,891,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.
