Parsifal Capital Management, LP Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Axalta Coating Systems, Crown Holdings Inc, Sells Arcosa Inc, Open Lending Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc

Investment company Parsifal Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Axalta Coating Systems, Crown Holdings Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, sells Arcosa Inc, Open Lending Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsifal Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Parsifal Capital Management, LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 3,891,692 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.30% L Brands Inc (LB) - 1,805,819 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,827,384 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,472,568 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,854,102 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 1,472,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 428,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,285,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 74,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 220,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 331,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 257.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,009,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 91.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 1,075,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 3,891,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Parsifal Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.