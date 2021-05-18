venBio Partners LLC Buys Pharvaris NV

Investment company venBio Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pharvaris NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, venBio Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, venBio Partners LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of venBio Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venbio+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of venBio Partners LLC
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 3,504,624 shares, 36.40% of the total portfolio.
- Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) - 2,444,311 shares, 22.29% of the total portfolio.
- Pharvaris NV (PHVS) - 2,303,310 shares, 20.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMPI) - 3,673,374 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 490,471 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio.
venBio Partners LLC initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.26%. The holding were 2,303,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.
