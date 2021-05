Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC owns 1487 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 447,612 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.92% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 301,862 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 237,223 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 127,834 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 260,439 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.367000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 42,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 98,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $163.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 23,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.796600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rite Aid Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $389.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 447,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3411.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 45,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 336.31%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Inc by 88.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 73.21%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.