Dendur Capital Lp Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Criteo SA, Sells Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Aramark, Tivity Health Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dendur Capital Lp Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Criteo SA, Sells Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Aramark, Tivity Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dendur Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Criteo SA, Uber Technologies Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Aramark, Tivity Health Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dendur Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Dendur Capital Lp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DENDUR CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dendur+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DENDUR CAPITAL LP
  1. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 3,152,829 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.45%
  2. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,014,743 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 897,861 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.14%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 380,024 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.38%
  5. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 952,836 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77%
New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 486,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 618,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 2,577,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 487,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 259,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.853600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 149,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 248.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.17%. The holding were 3,152,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 897,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 380,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of DENDUR CAPITAL LP. Also check out:

1. DENDUR CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. DENDUR CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DENDUR CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DENDUR CAPITAL LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider