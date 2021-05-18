Dendur Capital Lp Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Criteo SA, Sells Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Aramark, Tivity Health Inc

New Purchases: BLDR, CRTO, PLYA, HGV, FL, DISCA, BOX, CMIIU, APGB.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, CBAH, FWAA,

Investment company Dendur Capital Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Criteo SA, Uber Technologies Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Aramark, Tivity Health Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dendur Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Dendur Capital Lp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 3,152,829 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.45% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,014,743 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 897,861 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.14% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 380,024 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.38% US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 952,836 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77%

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 486,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 618,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 2,577,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 487,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 259,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.853600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 149,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 248.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.17%. The holding were 3,152,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 66.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 897,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 380,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Dendur Capital Lp sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27.