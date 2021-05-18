MIK Capital, LP Buys Foot Locker Inc, Winnebago Industries Inc, Capri Holdings, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: FL, WGO, CPRI, HUN, EAT, GE, ATVI, DG, PVH, TWTR, COTY, DISH, SONO, MOS, HOG, BALY, CF, ZNGA, TTWO, PLAY, ODP, AAP, SQ, SCHW, KNX, TT, PWR, IP, YELL, CTRN, JETS, EB, KRE, RFP, NCMI,

Investment company MIK Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Foot Locker Inc, Winnebago Industries Inc, Capri Holdings, Huntsman Corp, Brinker International Inc, sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MIK Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, MIK Capital, LP owns 52 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) - 270,858 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) - 176,227 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 224,885 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 36,120 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 341,755 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 270,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 176,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.802000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 224,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 341,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 132,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 630,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in Travel+Leisure Co by 1055.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 153,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 86,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 150,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 88,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.