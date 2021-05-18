MIK Capital, LP Buys Foot Locker Inc, Winnebago Industries Inc, Capri Holdings, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MIK Capital, LP Buys Foot Locker Inc, Winnebago Industries Inc, Capri Holdings, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MIK Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Foot Locker Inc, Winnebago Industries Inc, Capri Holdings, Huntsman Corp, Brinker International Inc, sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MIK Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, MIK Capital, LP owns 52 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIK Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mik+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIK Capital, LP
  1. Foot Locker Inc (FL) - 270,858 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) - 176,227 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 224,885 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 36,120 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 341,755 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 270,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 176,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.802000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 224,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 341,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 132,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

MIK Capital, LP initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 630,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in Travel+Leisure Co by 1055.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 153,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 86,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 150,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The RealReal Inc (REAL)

MIK Capital, LP added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 88,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

MIK Capital, LP sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of MIK Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. MIK Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MIK Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MIK Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MIK Capital, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider