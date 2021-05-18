Impactive Capital LP Buys WEX Inc

New Purchases: WEX,

WEX, Added Positions: KBR, SLM, WH, FTDR, CCK,

Investment company Impactive Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys WEX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impactive Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Impactive Capital LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $808 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 793,767 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 6,881,793 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. SLM Corp (SLM) - 7,220,016 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,656,880 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 1,120,732 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%

Impactive Capital LP initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $191.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 338,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.