Impactive Capital LP Buys WEX Inc

Investment company Impactive Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys WEX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impactive Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Impactive Capital LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $808 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Impactive Capital LP. Also check out:
1. Impactive Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Impactive Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Impactive Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Impactive Capital LP keeps buying
For the details of Impactive Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/impactive+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Impactive Capital LP
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 793,767 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio.
- Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 6,881,793 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio.
- SLM Corp (SLM) - 7,220,016 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,656,880 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 1,120,732 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
Impactive Capital LP initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $191.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 338,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Impactive Capital LP. Also check out:
1. Impactive Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Impactive Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Impactive Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Impactive Capital LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment