Private Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: INDA, ABBV, XME, PHO, MP, GDX, FAN, ALB, TAN, FFTY, EXAS, OGI, EXPR, OGEN, MOXC, OPGN,

Investment company Private Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Cardiff Oncology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 675,778 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.94% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 174,841 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.82% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 251,051 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 324,617 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.66% Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) - 942,507 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 251,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 302,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 324,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.126700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 51,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.168100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 166,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.63 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $6.53.