Aperture Investors, LLC Buys Atkore Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, AAR Corp, Sells Kornit Digital, Certara Inc, Clarivate PLC

Investment company Aperture Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Atkore Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, AAR Corp, Lightspeed POS Inc, RH, sells Kornit Digital, Certara Inc, Clarivate PLC, YETI Holdings Inc, Envista Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aperture Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aperture Investors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 432,994 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.92% Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 332,561 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.36% RH (RH) - 40,983 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.15% Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 351,973 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) - 470,347 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.82%

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $80.286300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 271,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.79 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 666,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 469,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 238,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 114,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 102,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in AAR Corp by 136.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 472,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 67.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 432,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in RH by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $631.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 40,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 332,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $320.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 63,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 486,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36.