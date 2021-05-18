Logo
Aperture Investors, LLC Buys Atkore Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, AAR Corp, Sells Kornit Digital, Certara Inc, Clarivate PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aperture Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Atkore Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, AAR Corp, Lightspeed POS Inc, RH, sells Kornit Digital, Certara Inc, Clarivate PLC, YETI Holdings Inc, Envista Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aperture Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aperture Investors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Investors, LLC
  1. Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 432,994 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.92%
  2. Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 332,561 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.36%
  3. RH (RH) - 40,983 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.15%
  4. Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 351,973 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
  5. Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) - 470,347 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.82%
New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $80.286300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 271,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.79 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 666,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (FNCH)

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 469,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 238,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 114,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 102,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AAR Corp (AIR)

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in AAR Corp by 136.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 472,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 67.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 432,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in RH by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $631.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 40,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 332,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $320.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 63,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 486,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Sold Out: Constellium SE (CSTM)

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aperture Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture Investors, LLC keeps buying
