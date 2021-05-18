Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys McDonald's Corp, Sysco Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc

New Purchases: MCD, SYY, IFF, RCL, VFC, AEO, AMZN, GPC, SQ, FND, TRIP, LYFT, KSS, BILL, M, UPWK, KMX, CL, ZI, CNK, PRMW, MHK, WOOF, ALUS, ZBRA, NFLX, TEAM, LANC, DASH, DAL, CDAY, TPR, DSEY, GSQD.U, SPGS.U, PLCE, REAL,

Investment company Candlestick Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys McDonald's Corp, Sysco Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, VF Corp, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candlestick Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Candlestick Capital Management LP owns 100 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 110,444 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.18% L Brands Inc (LB) - 3,672,469 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.69% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 2,750,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 1,285,713 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.60%

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 486,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,060,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 897,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,358,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2289.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 110,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 1116.67%. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.568000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,134,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $369.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 377,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 155.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,920,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73.