Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys McDonald's Corp, Sysco Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Candlestick Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Sysco Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, VF Corp, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candlestick Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Candlestick Capital Management LP owns 100 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Candlestick Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candlestick+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Candlestick Capital Management LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 110,444 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.18%
  2. L Brands Inc (LB) - 3,672,469 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.69%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 2,750,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
  5. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 1,285,713 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.60%
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 486,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,060,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 897,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,358,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2289.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 110,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 1116.67%. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.568000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,134,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $369.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 377,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 155.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,920,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Candlestick Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Candlestick Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Candlestick Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Candlestick Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Candlestick Capital Management LP keeps buying
