Solel Partners LP Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV

- New Purchases: AVB, HLF, FWAA, BTNB, SPGS.U,
- Reduced Positions: WH, YNDX, TNL,
- Sold Out: CCEP, PLYA, BTWN,
- Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 964,574 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio.
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 258,200 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio.
- Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 338,400 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 3,509,013 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
- Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 651,658 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.71%
Solel Partners LP initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $198.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 370,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I (FWAA)
Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.401800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (BTNB)
Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc (SPGS.U)
Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.026500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59.Sold Out: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)
Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.81.
