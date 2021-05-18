Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells F5 Networks Inc, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Franco-Nevada Corp

- New Purchases: ETWO, DISCK, TTD, RYAAY, FB, PFG,
- Added Positions: TWTR, MPC, PINS, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: EFT, EFR, CRMD,
- Sold Out: FFIV, FNV, XOP,
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 24,832,943 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 41,565,658 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,065,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio.
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 10,541,914 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 10,570,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 25,171,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,582,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $513.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 71,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 223.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 582,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.
