Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells F5 Networks Inc, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Franco-Nevada Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Discovery Inc, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells F5 Networks Inc, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Franco-Nevada Corp, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elliott Investment Management L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Elliott Investment Management L.P. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $12.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elliott+investment+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elliott Investment Management L.P.
  1. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 24,832,943 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio.
  2. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 41,565,658 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,065,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 10,541,914 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 10,570,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 25,171,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,582,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $513.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 71,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 223.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 582,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elliott Investment Management L.P.. Also check out:

1. Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elliott Investment Management L.P. keeps buying
