Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells F5 Networks Inc, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Franco-Nevada Corp

New Purchases: ETWO, DISCK, TTD, RYAAY, FB, PFG,

ETWO, DISCK, TTD, RYAAY, FB, PFG, Added Positions: TWTR, MPC, PINS, SNAP,

TWTR, MPC, PINS, SNAP, Reduced Positions: EFT, EFR, CRMD,

EFT, EFR, CRMD, Sold Out: FFIV, FNV, XOP,

Investment company Elliott Investment Management L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Discovery Inc, Pinterest Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells F5 Networks Inc, Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Franco-Nevada Corp, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elliott Investment Management L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Elliott Investment Management L.P. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $12.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elliott+investment+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 24,832,943 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 41,565,658 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,065,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 10,541,914 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 10,570,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 25,171,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,582,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $513.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 71,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 223.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 582,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.