Logos Global Management LP Buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc

New Purchases: DSGN, TIL, EWTX, BCYC, CGEM, CYTK, TPTX, VRDN, ASLN, ISEE, KNSA, LABP, HARP, SBTX, RACA, KZR, ANNX, RACB, FSII, DCPH, ELDN, ARYD,

DSGN, TIL, EWTX, BCYC, CGEM, CYTK, TPTX, VRDN, ASLN, ISEE, KNSA, LABP, HARP, SBTX, RACA, KZR, ANNX, RACB, FSII, DCPH, ELDN, ARYD, Added Positions: DYN, KNTE, KRTX, RPTX, KYMR, PMVP, ATHA,

DYN, KNTE, KRTX, RPTX, KYMR, PMVP, ATHA, Reduced Positions: NKTX, LRMR, COGT, PASG, ALGS, CMPS, BTAI,

NKTX, LRMR, COGT, PASG, ALGS, CMPS, BTAI, Sold Out: TGTX, KROS, RNA, APLS, IGMS, ABCL, MRTX, CALT, CRIS, KALV, EPIX, STTK, LUNG, EYPT, BDTX, PCVX, OM, UKJ2, TVTX, PLRX, CERE, FSDC,

Investment company Logos Global Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logos Global Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Logos Global Management LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Logos Global Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logos+global+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 3,743,875 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 2,732,501 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 3,204,392 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.73% Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 1,846,850 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 1,260,877 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.04%

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 2,732,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,846,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.440600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,056,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.12 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 413,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 99.73%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 3,204,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 934,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 135.23%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 260,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $71.56 and $121.23, with an estimated average price of $91.22.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.