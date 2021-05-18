Logos Global Management LP Buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Logos Global Management LP Buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Logos Global Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logos Global Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Logos Global Management LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Logos Global Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logos+global+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Logos Global Management LP
  1. Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 3,743,875 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 2,732,501 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 3,204,392 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.73%
  4. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 1,846,850 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 1,260,877 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.04%
New Purchase: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 2,732,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,846,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.440600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,056,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.12 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 413,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 99.73%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 3,204,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 934,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 135.23%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 260,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Sold Out: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3.

Sold Out: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44.

Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Sold Out: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $71.56 and $121.23, with an estimated average price of $91.22.

Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Logos Global Management LP. Also check out:

1. Logos Global Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Logos Global Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Logos Global Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Logos Global Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider