Logos Global Management LP Buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Instil Bio Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Nkarta Inc

- New Purchases: DSGN, TIL, EWTX, BCYC, CGEM, CYTK, TPTX, VRDN, ASLN, ISEE, KNSA, LABP, HARP, SBTX, RACA, KZR, ANNX, RACB, FSII, DCPH, ELDN, ARYD,
- Added Positions: DYN, KNTE, KRTX, RPTX, KYMR, PMVP, ATHA,
- Reduced Positions: NKTX, LRMR, COGT, PASG, ALGS, CMPS, BTAI,
- Sold Out: TGTX, KROS, RNA, APLS, IGMS, ABCL, MRTX, CALT, CRIS, KALV, EPIX, STTK, LUNG, EYPT, BDTX, PCVX, OM, UKJ2, TVTX, PLRX, CERE, FSDC,
- Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 3,743,875 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio.
- Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 2,732,501 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 3,204,392 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.73%
- Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 1,846,850 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 1,260,877 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.04%
Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 2,732,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)
Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,846,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)
Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.440600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,056,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)
Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.12 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)
Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 413,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)
Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 99.73%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 3,204,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)
Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 934,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)
Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)
Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)
Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 135.23%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 260,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)
Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.Sold Out: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3.Sold Out: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)
Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44.Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3.Sold Out: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)
Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $71.56 and $121.23, with an estimated average price of $91.22.Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.
