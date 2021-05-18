Pacitti Group Inc. Buys Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, The Kraft Heinz Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Pacitti Group Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, The Kraft Heinz Co, Comcast Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, The AES Corp, sells Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, B&G Foods Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacitti Group Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pacitti Group Inc. owns 640 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,320 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 49,137 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,474 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 27,006 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 37,696 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $131.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2738.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 43,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 19938.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 623.88%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $197.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 194.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.66 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.