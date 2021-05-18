Pacitti Group Inc. Buys Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, The Kraft Heinz Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: AES, ETH, GPC, NTAP, AAP, EBS, VTR, ACC, PETS, IPOE, DM, ALE, QS, MSTR, SCHF, SPMD, SPSM, GHVI, RBLX, AFRM, EEM, ZOM, FTNT, VTIP, IRDM, BYDDF, ALGT, KALU, LUMN, SCHW, FCEL, VECO, XES, INFN, SQQQ, FSP, HLIT, ARKW, MOH, PCAR, VGR, WETF, VNDA, HOOK, DBX, BHF, STLHF, AM, BTU, TTD, AMR, VKI, RYAM, KODK, STKS,
- Added Positions: QQQX, KHC, CMCSA, PNC, MHD, CAH, EMR, IRM, MU, MS, VIG, TXN, MET, OHI, TLT, T, GDX, IEUR, VO, JNJ, VYM, ELY, MDC, PEP, AAPL, AVGO, BX, TDIV, BRK.B, IBM, NATI, PAYX, PRU, AMRC, SIVR, SPY, VB, AMZN, TFC, IP, CRSP, XLI, AMGN, BKLN, TDTT, AMD, MRNA, CE, GIS, IGV, QQQ, ATVI, ADBE, DLR, ERIC, HD, NVDA, WM, MELI, TSLA, ACWX, ARKK, DGRO, VOO, MO, BAC, JPM, LEN, BKNG, SWM, STLD, XRX, ROKU, DKNG, ASHR, BOTZ, FBT, HACK, SPLG, TQQQ, XLB, AMT, BA, XOM, INTC, LAZ, LMT, NOK, SPH, VMO, VG, CHSCO.PFD, GOOG, RVI, LYFT, NKLA, PLTR, OPEN, AOM, IBUY, JNK, VDE,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, BGS, KMI, VRP, CMI, HYG, GLD, STWD, AZN, CIEN, CVX, KMB, SPXC, JOE, SBUX, BL, VRTX, NEA, CCI, MFL, QCOM, RMD, URI, MA, CRM, UNP, PFE, PG, TGT, UPS, KTF, PCN, DBEF, SPSB, PRK, UL, VZ, IIM, MVF, KRE, PFF, KO, EPD, ALK, ADM, BP, CVS, CMO, COP, NEE, GILD, GSK, NSIT, MRK, NHI, TRN, WMT, WSM, AFB, CHI, JPS, LDOS, TWO, LYB, VOWA, RLJ, FB, WFCPN.PFD, APLE, TWOPC.PFD, DOW, NET, DHS, PCEF, PJP, SDY, SPYG, VDC, IVZ, NLY, GOLD, AX, BMY, BTI, CCL, GLW, ETN, FAST, F, GE, IMBBY, MCD, VTRS, MYGN, PEG, UAA, VOD, WAB, MMT, HYT, AGNC, OPI, USCR, GM, ETSY, RUN, BNED, GPMT, CARR, GDRX, AMJ, DES, DON, HEDJ, MTUM, SDOG, SPYD, XLE,
- Sold Out: MUH, MEN, MYF, MFT, NUE, BBF, XBI, HCA, KR, VCIT, ETPPD.PFD, UNH, FTSM, BACPA.PFD, MCY, FHN, CI, VIAC, EW, FLGT, MTNOY, MURGY, MRWSY, RIOCF, OTEL, TWTR, BBBY, TSCDY, BNS, GTXMQ, ACA, TME, BHP, ASH, VXX, AXAHY, UMPQ, SVC, HSBC, GME, PDFS, BB, RDS.A, SIEGY, EQNR, YARIY, ABB, WMB, FGPRQ, FTRCQ, NXR, CHL, HAS,
For the details of Pacitti Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacitti+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacitti Group Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,320 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 49,137 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,474 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 27,006 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 37,696 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $131.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2738.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 43,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 19938.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 623.88%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $197.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 194.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc (MUH)
Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)
Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.66 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.97.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)
Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT)
Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.5.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr (BBF)
Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.
