Pacitti Group Inc. Buys Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, The Kraft Heinz Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacitti Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, The Kraft Heinz Co, Comcast Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, The AES Corp, sells Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc, Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, B&G Foods Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacitti Group Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pacitti Group Inc. owns 640 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacitti Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacitti+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacitti Group Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,320 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 49,137 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,474 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 27,006 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
  5. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 37,696 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
New Purchase: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $131.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2738.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 43,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 19938.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 623.88%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $197.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 194.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc (MUH)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.66 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr (BBF)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacitti Group Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pacitti Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacitti Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacitti Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacitti Group Inc. keeps buying
