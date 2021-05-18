Juniper Investment Company, LLC Buys AstroNova Inc, VSE Corp, Sells Transcat Inc, inTest Corp, Astronics Corp

For the details of Juniper Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juniper+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Juniper Investment Company, LLC
- Lydall Inc (LDL) - 1,248,923 shares, 30.08% of the total portfolio.
- Cryolife Inc (CRY) - 1,604,707 shares, 25.87% of the total portfolio.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 419,670 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
- Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 216,184 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.27%
- Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 1,024,954 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio.
Juniper Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in AstroNova Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 310,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VSE Corp (VSEC)
Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in VSE Corp by 702.22%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 75,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Astronics Corp (ATRO)
Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Astronics Corp. The sale prices were between $12.14 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Juniper Investment Company, LLC. Also check out:
