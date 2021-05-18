Juniper Investment Company, LLC Buys AstroNova Inc, VSE Corp, Sells Transcat Inc, inTest Corp, Astronics Corp

New Purchases: ALOT,

Investment company Juniper Investment Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys AstroNova Inc, VSE Corp, sells Transcat Inc, inTest Corp, Astronics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juniper Investment Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Juniper Investment Company, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Juniper Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juniper+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lydall Inc (LDL) - 1,248,923 shares, 30.08% of the total portfolio. Cryolife Inc (CRY) - 1,604,707 shares, 25.87% of the total portfolio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 419,670 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 216,184 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.27% Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 1,024,954 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in AstroNova Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 310,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in VSE Corp by 702.22%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 75,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Astronics Corp. The sale prices were between $12.14 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.52.