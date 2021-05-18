Logo
Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Snowflake Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Durable Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Vroom Inc, Coupang Inc, Black Knight Inc, sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Snowflake Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durable Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Durable Capital Partners LP owns 54 stocks with a total value of $11.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Durable Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/durable+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Durable Capital Partners LP
  1. Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 602,876 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  2. Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 8,587,640 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  3. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,299,050 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.05%
  4. RH (RH) - 905,277 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 479,750 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 4,663,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,108,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $27.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,438,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,839,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,299,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 9,568,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,090,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 7,087,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $230.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 786,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $330.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 789,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Sold Out: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.14 and $110.65, with an estimated average price of $98.13.

Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Durable Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Durable Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Durable Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Durable Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Durable Capital Partners LP keeps buying
