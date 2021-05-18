Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: AFRM, CPNG, FTDR, ACVA, ALHC, XM, MKTX, MTN,

AFRM, CPNG, FTDR, ACVA, ALHC, XM, MKTX, MTN, Added Positions: JBHT, VRM, BKI, IR, INTU, WIX, SHOP, BURL, ACCD, MSCI, SAM, FSV, EYE, DCT, BILL, ROP, NCNO, DSGX,

JBHT, VRM, BKI, IR, INTU, WIX, SHOP, BURL, ACCD, MSCI, SAM, FSV, EYE, DCT, BILL, ROP, NCNO, DSGX, Reduced Positions: BFAM, SNOW, FTCH, TWLO, KWR, COUP, ROLL, CARG, IDXX, XP, IAC, RDFN, DDOG, CABO, TTC, EXAS, RH, ROOT, GSHD, FOUR, CDAY,

BFAM, SNOW, FTCH, TWLO, KWR, COUP, ROLL, CARG, IDXX, XP, IAC, RDFN, DDOG, CABO, TTC, EXAS, RH, ROOT, GSHD, FOUR, CDAY, Sold Out: DNB, TEAM, CIGI, EB, SQ, LIND, BIGC,

Investment company Durable Capital Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Vroom Inc, Coupang Inc, Black Knight Inc, sells Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Snowflake Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durable Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Durable Capital Partners LP owns 54 stocks with a total value of $11.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 602,876 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 8,587,640 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,299,050 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.05% RH (RH) - 905,277 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 479,750 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 4,663,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,108,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $27.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,438,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,839,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,299,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 9,568,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,090,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 7,087,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $230.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 786,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $330.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 789,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.14 and $110.65, with an estimated average price of $98.13.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.