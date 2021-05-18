Logo
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Clover Health Investments Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Twist Bioscience Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Comprehensive Financial Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Clover Health Investments Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Allakos Inc, Coupang Inc, sells Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/comprehensive+financial+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,282,208 shares, 75.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 21,667,618 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,324,195 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.71%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,289,754 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  5. ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 9,086,350 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 428,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $344.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 16600.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 377,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Comprehensive Financial Management LLC keeps buying
