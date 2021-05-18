Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Clover Health Investments Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Twist Bioscience Corp

New Purchases: CLOV, PANW, ALLK, CPNG,

CLOV, PANW, ALLK, CPNG, Added Positions: VBR, GLD,

VBR, GLD, Reduced Positions: ZM, BLI, SNOW, TWST,

Investment company Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Clover Health Investments Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Allakos Inc, Coupang Inc, sells Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,282,208 shares, 75.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 21,667,618 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,324,195 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.71% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,289,754 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 9,086,350 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 428,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $344.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 16600.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 377,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.