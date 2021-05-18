Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: PEJ, JETS, MARA, PLTR, ETG, ETN, CCIV, EVT, GM, SLQD, DMTK, HTD, IGR, TMDX, BFLY, GWPH, STPK, LH, NXPI, TEL, ZBH, ESGU, WM, ETV, CMLF, NOK,

Investment company Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Union Pacific Corp, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,050 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,989 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 157,429 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.65% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 60,961 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 77,199 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.02%

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.407500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 448.04%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 37,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 74.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 77,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.298100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 157,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 250.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 73,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 356.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 72.24%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $584.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.