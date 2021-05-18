Lpwm Llc Buys Xcel Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp

New Purchases: XEL, CSCO, XLE, ACN, VEU, VTWO,

Investment company Lpwm Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Xcel Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Accenture PLC, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lpwm Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lpwm Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 135,474 shares, 23.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 214,204 shares, 20.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 142,792 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 175,128 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 118,830 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $70.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $89.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lpwm Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Lpwm Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.