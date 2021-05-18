Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys WESCO International Inc, MongoDB Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Bridgetown Holdings

New Purchases: WCC, MDB, GRSV, BTNB, AYX,

WCC, MDB, GRSV, BTNB, AYX, Added Positions: CCK, ADBE, CACI, NYT,

CCK, ADBE, CACI, NYT, Reduced Positions: FWONK, SVMK, FUN, AMZN, CRM,

FWONK, SVMK, FUN, AMZN, CRM, Sold Out: PS, PRO, BTWNU, CTRN,

Investment company Akaris Global Partners, LP Current Portfolio ) buys WESCO International Inc, MongoDB Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Bridgetown 2 Holdings, Crown Holdings Inc, sells Pluralsight Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Citi Trends Inc, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akaris Global Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Akaris Global Partners, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Akaris Global Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/akaris+global+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 298,018 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 45,632 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 99,537 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.74% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 45,218 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,563 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 73,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 22,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 363,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 253,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 99,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $487.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 14,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $45.55.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $15.12.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18.