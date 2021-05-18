Logo
Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys WESCO International Inc, MongoDB Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Bridgetown Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Akaris Global Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys WESCO International Inc, MongoDB Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Bridgetown 2 Holdings, Crown Holdings Inc, sells Pluralsight Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Citi Trends Inc, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akaris Global Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Akaris Global Partners, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Akaris Global Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/akaris+global+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Akaris Global Partners, LP
  1. Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 298,018 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
  2. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 45,632 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  3. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 99,537 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.74%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 45,218 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,563 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 73,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 22,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 363,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (BTNB)

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 253,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 99,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $487.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 14,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $45.55.

Sold Out: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWNU)

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $15.12.

Sold Out: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Akaris Global Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Akaris Global Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Akaris Global Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Akaris Global Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Akaris Global Partners, LP keeps buying
