Madison Avenue Partners, LP Buys White Mountains Insurance Group, Leaf Group, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Five Star Senior Living Inc

- New Purchases: WTM, LEAF, AMRK, EIG,
- Added Positions: MDCA, PRG, ATGE, LNSR,
- Reduced Positions: GHC, RLJPA.PFD,
- Sold Out: FE, FVE,
For the details of Madison Avenue Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+avenue+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Madison Avenue Partners, LP
- Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 2,021,237 shares, 24.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 110,198 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 1,434,029 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 32,516 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 495,459 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1010 and $1267.52, with an estimated average price of $1118.95. The stock is now traded at around $1205.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.11%. The holding were 32,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Leaf Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 2,171,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Employers Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $43.17, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 94,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in MDC Partners Inc by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $3.89, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $5.361000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,705,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.Sold Out: Five Star Senior Living Inc (FVE)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in Five Star Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.91, with an estimated average price of $7.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of Madison Avenue Partners, LP. Also check out:
1. Madison Avenue Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Madison Avenue Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Madison Avenue Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Madison Avenue Partners, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment