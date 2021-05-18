Madison Avenue Partners, LP Buys White Mountains Insurance Group, Leaf Group, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Five Star Senior Living Inc

New Purchases: WTM, LEAF, AMRK, EIG,

Investment company Madison Avenue Partners, LP Current Portfolio ) buys White Mountains Insurance Group, Leaf Group, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Employers Holdings Inc, MDC Partners Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Five Star Senior Living Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Avenue Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Madison Avenue Partners, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 2,021,237 shares, 24.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 110,198 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 1,434,029 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 32,516 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 495,459 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1010 and $1267.52, with an estimated average price of $1118.95. The stock is now traded at around $1205.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.11%. The holding were 32,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Leaf Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 2,171,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Employers Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $43.17, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 94,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP added to a holding in MDC Partners Inc by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $3.89, with an estimated average price of $3.04. The stock is now traded at around $5.361000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,705,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in Five Star Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.91, with an estimated average price of $7.24.