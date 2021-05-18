Old Well Partners, LLC Buys JOYY Inc, XP Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Pinduoduo Inc

- New Purchases: YY, XP, ALDX, PRTA, ISEE, ANAB, DGNS, MRTX, MRUS, SLDB, AGCB, ADVM, LABP, ARYD,
- Added Positions: GDS, AMZN, JD, G, EDU, WNS, BRK.B, SQ, MELI, TAL, BABA, LEAP.U,
- Reduced Positions: BILI, FUTU, PDD, BGNE, STNE, SE, UBER, DMTK, CVNA, KKR, AGCUU,
- Sold Out: ZG, JYNT, ONE, NKTX, ATHA, PRLD, RCKT, XOMA, DGNR.U, ARYA, ATNX,
For the details of Old Well Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+well+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Old Well Partners, LLC
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 92,021 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 10,900 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 95,600 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.7%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 169,717 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56%
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 160,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.37%
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $88.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 169,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 115.15%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 169,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genpact Ltd (G)
Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 133,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 539,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U)
Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: The Joint Corp (JYNT)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Joint Corp. The sale prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5.Sold Out: OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (ONE)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $4.44, with an estimated average price of $3.51.Sold Out: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $47.87.Sold Out: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $22.04.Sold Out: Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $66.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Old Well Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Old Well Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old Well Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old Well Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old Well Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment