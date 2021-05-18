Old Well Partners, LLC Buys JOYY Inc, XP Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Pinduoduo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Old Well Partners, LLC Buys JOYY Inc, XP Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Pinduoduo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Old Well Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JOYY Inc, XP Inc, GDS Holdings, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Pinduoduo Inc, BeiGene, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Well Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Old Well Partners, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old Well Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+well+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Old Well Partners, LLC
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 92,021 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 10,900 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  3. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 95,600 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.7%
  4. JD.com Inc (JD) - 169,717 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56%
  5. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 160,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.37%
New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $88.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 169,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 115.15%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 169,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genpact Ltd (G)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 133,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 539,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U)

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: The Joint Corp (JYNT)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Joint Corp. The sale prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5.

Sold Out: OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (ONE)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $4.44, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

Sold Out: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $47.87.

Sold Out: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Sold Out: Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $66.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Old Well Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Old Well Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old Well Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old Well Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old Well Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider