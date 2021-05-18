Old Well Partners, LLC Buys JOYY Inc, XP Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: YY, XP, ALDX, PRTA, ISEE, ANAB, DGNS, MRTX, MRUS, SLDB, AGCB, ADVM, LABP, ARYD,

YY, XP, ALDX, PRTA, ISEE, ANAB, DGNS, MRTX, MRUS, SLDB, AGCB, ADVM, LABP, ARYD, Added Positions: GDS, AMZN, JD, G, EDU, WNS, BRK.B, SQ, MELI, TAL, BABA, LEAP.U,

GDS, AMZN, JD, G, EDU, WNS, BRK.B, SQ, MELI, TAL, BABA, LEAP.U, Reduced Positions: BILI, FUTU, PDD, BGNE, STNE, SE, UBER, DMTK, CVNA, KKR, AGCUU,

BILI, FUTU, PDD, BGNE, STNE, SE, UBER, DMTK, CVNA, KKR, AGCUU, Sold Out: ZG, JYNT, ONE, NKTX, ATHA, PRLD, RCKT, XOMA, DGNR.U, ARYA, ATNX,

Investment company Old Well Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JOYY Inc, XP Inc, GDS Holdings, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, Pinduoduo Inc, BeiGene, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Well Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Old Well Partners, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 92,021 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 10,900 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 95,600 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.7% JD.com Inc (JD) - 169,717 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 160,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.37%

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $88.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 169,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 115.15%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 169,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 133,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 539,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Joint Corp. The sale prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $4.44, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $47.87.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.27 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $66.71.