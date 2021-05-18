Highside Global Management Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Sells Avantor Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc

- New Purchases: FB, PINS, BECN, WLTW, CTRN, BKNG, AVLR,
- Added Positions: ROKU, APG,
- Reduced Positions: SPOT, DIS, LBRDK, H,
- Sold Out: AVTR, OTIS, CME, VRSN, GO, WEX, ACAM, ROST, GPN,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,500 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,124,101 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 140,840 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 249,255 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 275,643 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 275,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 346,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 78,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 153,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)
Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21.
