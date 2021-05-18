Highside Global Management Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Sells Avantor Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: FB, PINS, BECN, WLTW, CTRN, BKNG, AVLR,

Investment company Highside Global Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Citi Trends Inc, sells Avantor Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc, VeriSign Inc, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highside Global Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Highside Global Management Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,500 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,124,101 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 140,840 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43% Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 249,255 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 275,643 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 275,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 346,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 78,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 153,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21.