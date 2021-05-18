Logo
Highside Global Management Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Sells Avantor Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Highside Global Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Citi Trends Inc, sells Avantor Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CME Group Inc, VeriSign Inc, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highside Global Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Highside Global Management Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highside+global+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,500 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,124,101 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  3. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 140,840 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
  4. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 249,255 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  5. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 275,643 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 275,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 346,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 78,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 153,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHSIDE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
