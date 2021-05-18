Logo
Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Buys Theratechnologies Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, Sells Invitae Corp, Vericel Corp, Mersana Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soleus Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Theratechnologies Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Vaxcyte Inc, sells Invitae Corp, Vericel Corp, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Exelixis Inc, Oaktree Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soleus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soleus+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.
  1. ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 2,070,052 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%
  2. Theratechnologies Inc (THTX) - 6,951,347 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 3,380,979 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.67%
  4. Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) - 967,372 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.36%
  5. Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) - 166,844 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1500.73%
New Purchase: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 6,951,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 293,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $5.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,122,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.226200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 522,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 97,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 1500.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $72.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 166,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 111.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 3,380,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 302.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 258,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 121.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 920,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 967,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iRadimed Corp (IRMD)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in iRadimed Corp by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $23.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 482,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Sold Out: Oaktree Acquisition Corp (OAC)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: Provention Bio Inc (PRVB)

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Provention Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $14.08.



