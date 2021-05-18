Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Buys Theratechnologies Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, Sells Invitae Corp, Vericel Corp, Mersana Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: THTX, PCVX, MDXG, ASMB, FLXN, SBTX, RPTX, FDMT, CUTR, PHG, KNTE, EWTX, ARYD, SIEN, DYN, RVMD, RNA, NARI, CATB, EDAP, OCX, DFHT, MORF, MGTA, VRDN,

Investment company Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Theratechnologies Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Vaxcyte Inc, sells Invitae Corp, Vericel Corp, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Exelixis Inc, Oaktree Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soleus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 2,070,052 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86% Theratechnologies Inc (THTX) - 6,951,347 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 3,380,979 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.67% Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) - 967,372 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.36% Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) - 166,844 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1500.73%

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Theratechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 6,951,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 293,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $5.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,122,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.226200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 522,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 97,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 1500.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $72.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 166,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 111.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 3,380,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 302.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 258,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 121.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 920,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 967,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in iRadimed Corp by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $23.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 482,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Provention Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $14.08.