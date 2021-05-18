Logo
Mirova US LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, NVIDIA Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Signature Bank, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mirova US LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, NVIDIA Corp, Adobe Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, sells Signature Bank, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova US LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mirova US LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mirova US LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirova+us+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mirova US LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,084,827 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50%
  2. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,937,092 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 655,195 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,037,129 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.83%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 441,696 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Mirova US LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 454,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 3109.35%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 120,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $487.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 341,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,213,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 530,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $821.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 73,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 715,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mirova US LLC. Also check out:

1. Mirova US LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mirova US LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mirova US LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mirova US LLC keeps buying
