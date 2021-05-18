Mirova US LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, NVIDIA Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Signature Bank, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: LLY,

LLY, Added Positions: NVDA, ADBE, MSFT, EBAY, MA, ECL, TMO, TSM, DHR, V, ROP, NEE, AWK, EL, ISRG, BLL, ORCL, WTS, BFAM, ORA, XYL, WM,

NVDA, ADBE, MSFT, EBAY, MA, ECL, TMO, TSM, DHR, V, ROP, NEE, AWK, EL, ISRG, BLL, ORCL, WTS, BFAM, ORA, XYL, WM, Reduced Positions: SBNY, GOOGL, GOOG,

Investment company Mirova US LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, NVIDIA Corp, Adobe Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, sells Signature Bank, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova US LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mirova US LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mirova US LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirova+us+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,084,827 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,937,092 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 655,195 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,037,129 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.83% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 441,696 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%

Mirova US LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 454,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 3109.35%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 120,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $487.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 341,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,213,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 530,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $821.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 73,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 715,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.