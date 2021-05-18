Fusion Capital, LLC Buys BHP Group PLC, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fusion Capital, LLC Buys BHP Group PLC, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fusion Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BHP Group PLC, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Chevron Corp, Wynn Resorts, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fusion Capital, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fusion Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,920 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,920 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  4. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 41,583 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 138,427 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 61,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.472900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $282.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 84,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $231.107700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fusion Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fusion Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fusion Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fusion Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fusion Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider