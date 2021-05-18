Fusion Capital, LLC Buys BHP Group PLC, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: BBL, IWD, CVX, WYNN, NSC, VYM, POAI,
- Added Positions: EEM, VIG, MSFT, VTWO, USB, IVV, UPS, TOTL, FB, CSCO, CAT, SRLN, T, AMGN, BA, SBUX, HD, AMZN, XHB, LQD, TROW, LRCX, JNJ, JPM, DEO, BRK.B, NFLX, IGSB, VOT, WMT, ABBV, FDN, SCHD, GE, COST,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, SO, IVW, VCSH, VUG, LLY, SCHG, GOOGL, V, BSV, SPTM, BAC, PG, DIS, KRE, SCHA, SPYG, VBK, CMCSA, VTI,
- Sold Out: LMT, SPY,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 84,920 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,920 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 41,583 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 138,427 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 61,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.472900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $282.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Fusion Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 84,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Fusion Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $231.107700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fusion Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.
