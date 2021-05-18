Tao Capital Management LP Buys Denali Therapeutics Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp

New Purchases: DNLI,

Investment company Tao Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Denali Therapeutics Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tao Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Tao Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 828,815 shares, 40.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.94% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,261,876 shares, 27.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 57,500 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.77% 908 Devices Inc (MASS) - 590,519 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.47% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) - 51,396 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.

Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.