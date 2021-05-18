Tao Capital Management LP Buys Denali Therapeutics Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp

Investment company Tao Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Denali Therapeutics Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tao Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Tao Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tao Capital Management LP.
1. Tao Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tao Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tao Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tao Capital Management LP keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Tao Capital Management LP
- Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 828,815 shares, 40.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.94%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,261,876 shares, 27.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 57,500 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.77%
- 908 Devices Inc (MASS) - 590,519 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.47%
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) - 51,396 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.
Tao Capital Management LP initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.
