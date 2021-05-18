Discovery Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Discovery, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DISCA, DISCB, DISCK





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) and its board of directors for potential violations of law in connection with its agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMedias entertainment, sports and news assets with Discoverys nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone company. Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction, AT&T would receive $43 billion (subject to adjustment) in a combination of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedias retention of certain debt. AT&Ts shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders expected to own 29% of the new company.









Halper Sadeh encourages Discovery shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+option%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Es%3C%2Fspan%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Discovery and its board failed to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Discovery shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Discovery shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Discovery shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









