Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against Canoo, Inc. (GOEV; GOEVW) and June 1 Deadline

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against Canoo, Inc. (GOEV; GOEVW) and June 1 Deadline

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (Scott+Scott), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuits against Canoo, Inc. (Canoo or the Company) (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW), formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU), and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or [email protected]. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 1, 2021.



After the market closed on March 29, 2021, despite previous statements by Canoo that its engineering capabilities and customer subscription model would lead to growth, the Company revealed that it would no longer focus on its engineering services line. The Company also revealed that it would deemphasize its consumer subscription business model.



On this news, the Companys stock price fell $2.50 per share, or 21.19%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.



Canoo is an electric vehicle company that previously touted its electric vehicle models as being able to spur significant growth for the Company.



The lawsuits allege, among other things, that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would de-emphasize its engineering services business; and (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai.



What You Can Do



If you purchased Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or [email protected].



About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP



Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.



Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006040/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment