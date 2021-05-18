Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ)





Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (Scott+Scott), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Frequency or the Company) (NASDAQ: FREQ), or certain of its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Frequency common stock and recently suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at 844-818-6982 or [email protected] for more information.









Frequency is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its lead product candidate is FX-322, a potential treatment for hearing loss.









Our investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Frequency issued a press release on March 23, 2021, announcing topline data from its FX-322 Phase 2a study (FX-322-202). The Company admitted that the interim results show that four weekly injections in subjects with mild to moderately severe sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.









On this news, Frequencys stock price fell $28.30 per share nearly 78% to close at $7.99 per share on March 23, 2021.









