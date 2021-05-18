Flight Attendant Suing American Airlines in Sexual Assault Case Reveals Identity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Flight Attendant Suing American Airlines in Sexual Assault Case Reveals Identity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Top employee claims American responsible for attack, blackballed her after she reported assault

PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A longtime flight attendant for American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) has updated her sexual assault claim against the Fort Worth-based carrier, for the first time revealing her name in the court filing.

Kimberly Goesling, 52, of Fort Worth, initially filed the claim as Jane Doe, as is common in cases where sexual assault victims step forward. She later told the story of what happened to her and American's role in it in a Facebook and Instagram video that has reached more than 50,000 people. Click here to watch.

Now, in her first interview, Goesling speaks to former Fox News anchor and empowerment advocate Gretchen Carlson for her new internet series called, "The LIFT UP." Watch that interview here.

"I am done. I am no longer going to hide from what happened because I'm not the bad guy and I have nothing to hide from," Ms. Goesling said. "If anyone should be hiding, it's American and not me."

Ms. Goesling, a nearly 30-year flight attendant for the airline, has a work record that puts her among the company's best. She was a flight crew leader and worked on the airline's recruitment and training teams. More than once, she received glowing reviews for work performance, often resulting in special assignments.

In January 2018, one such trip took her to Germany, where along with other American Airlines employees, she helped develop a special international menu for first- and business-class passengers.

Also on the trip was a celebrity chef whom American hired even though the company knew of prior allegations against him for alcohol abuse and inappropriate sexual relationships, according to the lawsuit. On the final night of the group's stay, the chef forced his way into Ms. Goesling's hotel room and sexually assaulted her. American's own investigation later showed he admitted to the attack.

"American is responsible because it hired the predator, it provided the alcohol he drank and then its managers encouraged him to go to Kimberly's room," said attorney Robert Miller of Dallas' Miller Bryant LLP law firm, who represents Ms. Goesling. "In fact, we'll be able to show that this predator only had Kimberly's hotel room number because a member of American's management team gave it to him."

When Ms. Goesling reported the attack to the company, managers promised to pay for treatment and allow her time away from work shifts, as needed. They did neither, instead removing her from her coveted position on the airline's recruitment team.

Her lawsuit includes claims of sexual assault, conspiracy and retaliation. The case is Kimberly Goesling v. American Airlines et al., Cause No. 342-314565-20 in the 342nd Judicial District Court in Tarrant County.

Dallas-based Miller Bryant LLP represents companies and individual clients from the U.S., Canada and the Far East. We focus on Texas business law and civil dispute resolution. More information at www.miller-brown.com.

Contact:
Mark Annick
800-559-4534
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flight-attendant-suing-american-airlines-in-sexual-assault-case-reveals-identity-301294125.html

SOURCE Miller Bryant LLP

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment