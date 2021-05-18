Lion Point Capital, LP Buys BurgerFi International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, BurgerFi International Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lion Point Capital, LP Buys BurgerFi International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, BurgerFi International Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lion Point Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys BurgerFi International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III, sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, BurgerFi International Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Perspecta Inc, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lion Point Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Lion Point Capital, LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $533 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lion Point Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lion+point+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lion Point Capital, LP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 600,000 shares, 24.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) - 3,618,334 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. BurgerFi International Inc (BFI) - 2,745,938 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 1,318,749 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83%
  5. Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) - 656,017 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.54%
New Purchase: BurgerFi International Inc (BFI)

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 2,745,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,492,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (PRPC.U)

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 181,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Sold Out: BurgerFi International Inc (0LS)

Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.68.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Reduced: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 54.12%. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.567900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.26%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 609,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 25.54%. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 656,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Durect Corp (DRRX)

Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Durect Corp by 27.52%. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $2.87, with an estimated average price of $2.25. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 12,850,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lion Point Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Lion Point Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lion Point Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lion Point Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lion Point Capital, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider