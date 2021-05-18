Lion Point Capital, LP Buys BurgerFi International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, BurgerFi International Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: BFI, FE, CPUH.U, JWSM.U, PRPC.U, XOG, AACQ, AA,

Investment company Lion Point Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys BurgerFi International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III, sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, BurgerFi International Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Perspecta Inc, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lion Point Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Lion Point Capital, LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $533 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 600,000 shares, 24.88% of the total portfolio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) - 3,618,334 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. BurgerFi International Inc (BFI) - 2,745,938 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 1,318,749 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83% Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) - 656,017 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.54%

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 2,745,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,492,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 181,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.68.

Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 54.12%. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.567900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.26%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 609,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 25.54%. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 656,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Durect Corp by 27.52%. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $2.87, with an estimated average price of $2.25. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 12,850,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.