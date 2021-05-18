Lion Point Capital, LP Buys BurgerFi International Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, BurgerFi International Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: BFI, FE, CPUH.U, JWSM.U, PRPC.U, XOG, AACQ, AA,
- Added Positions: ARNC,
- Reduced Positions: TGTX, CSIQ, DRRX,
- Sold Out: ACHC, 0LS, PRSP,
For the details of Lion Point Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lion+point+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lion Point Capital, LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 600,000 shares, 24.88% of the total portfolio.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) - 3,618,334 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio.
- BurgerFi International Inc (BFI) - 2,745,938 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 1,318,749 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83%
- Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) - 656,017 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.54%
Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 2,745,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,492,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)
Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (PRPC.U)
Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)
Lion Point Capital, LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 181,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09.Sold Out: BurgerFi International Inc (0LS)
Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.68.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Lion Point Capital, LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.Reduced: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 54.12%. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.567900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.26%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 609,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 25.54%. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 656,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Durect Corp (DRRX)
Lion Point Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Durect Corp by 27.52%. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $2.87, with an estimated average price of $2.25. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.96%. Lion Point Capital, LP still held 12,850,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lion Point Capital, LP. Also check out:
1. Lion Point Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lion Point Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lion Point Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lion Point Capital, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment