Etf Managers Group, Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Absolute Software Corp

Investment company Etf Managers Group, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Vector Group, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Etf Managers Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Etf Managers Group, Llc owns 663 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 349,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 274,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Tuniu Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,668,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 159,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 862,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 139.08%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,477,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 141.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,320,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Vector Group Ltd by 117.52%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,739,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 142.51%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 692,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 291.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,743,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $80.76.

Etf Managers Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Tilray Inc by 32.92%. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Etf Managers Group, Llc still held 8,292,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

