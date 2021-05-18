Logo
Etf Managers Group, Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Absolute Software Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Etf Managers Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Vector Group, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Etf Managers Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Etf Managers Group, Llc owns 663 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/etf+managers+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC
  1. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 862,727 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.84%
  2. Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 8,292,658 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.92%
  4. Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 5,141,701 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.26%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 349,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 274,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tuniu Corp (TOUR)

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Tuniu Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,668,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 159,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 862,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 139.08%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,477,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 141.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,320,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Vector Group Ltd by 117.52%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,739,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 142.51%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 692,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 291.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,743,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.

Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $80.76.

Reduced: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Etf Managers Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Tilray Inc by 32.92%. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Etf Managers Group, Llc still held 8,292,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Reduced: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Etf Managers Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Tilray Inc by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Etf Managers Group, Llc still held 5,141,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.



