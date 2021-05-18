Etf Managers Group, Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Absolute Software Corp

- New Purchases: AFRM, HYFM, TOUR, ABCL, BAC, F, ATH, NNOX, PEAK, HST, NXST, FANG, PLTK, RTX, DKNG, RBLX, DELL, SI, PINS, MARA, LKQ, ADS, OCGN, ISBC, OCDX, OVV, PACB, AEO, VNO, HZNP, ASXC, CRL, SDC, CLX, COMM, CHX, CAT, TWTR, SAVA, RVNC, XOM, BA, PSNL, ZBH, SBTX, TCF, PLUG, DDD, MVIS, MTSI, AM, AVNT, CTLT, CNDT, DKS, DD, ESPR, FAF, HBAN, IHRT, MGNI, IMCR, KDP, LUMN, ADMP, USWS, MYGN, BDC, TNXP, BWA, TLIS, STAG, SKLZ, KOPN, DMTK, IFRX, XELA, FBHS,
- Added Positions: GWPH, SWM, MO, PM, VGR, CGNT, CGNT, ARNA, TPB, SMG, GRWG, XXII, PAAS, MAG, FIS, SWI, CRON, UBER, V, EXPE, BKNG, MA, ABNB, DESP, IIIV, SABR, SQ, CHKP, LYFT, TRVG, CACI, MMYT, TCOM, AKAM, SSRM, FISV, SPLK, TRIP, RAMP, BAH, CGC, LDOS, SAIC, AG, PYPL, TRQ, VFF, SILV, AMAT, NET, HMY, MIME, SVM, AXP, EXK, GPN, OKTA, VRSN, CSCO, GDOT, PING, QLYS, UVV, CDE, BVN, EGO, HBM, INTC, MANT, RDWR, DOX, NEXA, SA, WIX, ACIW, AXU, USAS, EVTC, FLT, FSM, NGD, PSN, RPD, TENB, AUY, ZIXI, AAPL, TECH, BMY, DIS, EVOP, FRC, HEXO, NVCR, ORLA, SEDG, ALNY, BRK.B, BYND, DBX, ESLT, FVRR, KRNT, LPSN, MUX, MOH, ORLY, ORA, PAGS, PFPT, SMTS, STNE, SUMO, WU, ZION, ALLT, GOOGL, BNTX, CAMT, CEVA, XEC, CVAC, DFS, EVBG, E4X2, GM, GORO, AUMN, GPL, INMD, FROG, JNJ, LMND, VIVO, MTA, MOS, NCR, UEPS, NTCT, NVMI, PAYS, PFSI, QIWI, ROKU, SPNS, SWKS, SSYS, TSEM, TSCO, WMT, ZYNE, ETNB, ABMD, ADBE, AAP, WMS, AFL, AGIO, APD, ALB, ARE, ALGN, AWR, AFG, AWK, AME, AMN, ADI, ANSS, ANTM, APOG, ATR, ARCT, ARES, ANET, AWI, AZN, AUDC, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BMI, BOH, BDX, WRB, HRB, BSX, BCLI, BCO, AVGO, BR, BRO, CDNS, CWT, CNNE, CASY, YCBD, CBOE, CDW, CNC, CRNT, CERN, CHTR, CHD, CIEN, CBB, CINF, CTAS, CLH, CME, CMA, CBSH, CGEN, CNCE, COO, CLGX, CSGP, CREE, CFR, DHR, DDOG, DE, DXCM, DISCA, DLB, DG, DOMO, DCI, DOV, DSPG, DRE, EBAY, ECL, EW, ESTC, EME, EMR, ERII, ERIE, EXR, FDS, FAST, FHI, FNF, FSLR, FLS, FTV, FCN, AJG, GATX, GNRC, GNMK, GPC, GILT, GSK, GL, GHC, HAIN, HBI, HASI, THG, HIG, HAS, JKHY, HI, HD, HUM, IAC, ILMN, INSG, ICE, IPG, ISRG, IONS, IPGP, ITRI, ITRN, KMDA, KEYS, KKR, KLAC, LRCX, LW, LII, LECO, LNN, LGF.A, LFUS, LOW, MTB, MGIC, MKL, MMC, MTCH, MAXN, MXIM, MKC, MRK, MU, MSTR, MAA, MSEX, MRNA, MDB, MORN, MSI, MSM, MSCI, MWA, NNDM, NDAQ, NATI, NKTR, NTAP, NEWR, NYT, NWL, NTRS, NWPX, OCSL, OCUL, OMC, ON, OTEX, PAYX, PERI, PSTI, BPOP, POWI, PWFL, TROW, PSMT, PRG, PLD, PSA, QRVO, QDEL, RXT, RADA, RDNT, RMBS, RDHL, REG, REGN, RMD, ROK, ROL, SPGI, CRM, SNY, SBAC, SCHW, SGEN, SEIC, SCI, SILC, SSD, SIRI, SSB, SWK, SRCL, STRA, SYK, SIVB, SWCH, SNPS, TMUS, TAK, TGNA, TFX, TNC, TXN, AAN, TTC, TRMB, TRN, TFC, UNH, OLED, URGN, VFC, VAR, VRSK, VRTX, VIAV, VMW, VNT, VOYA, WAFD, WM, WTS, WCC, WDAY, XERS, XLNX, XYL, ZBRA, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: TLRY, TLRY, ABST, TLRY, TLRY, VRNT, TUFN, ACB, FTNT, CRWD, FEYE, CVLT, HL, CYBR, OGI, BB, ENPH, GME, SAIL, CRBP, BILI, MCFE, PANW, FOUR, TSLA, VRNS, ATVI, COTY, DOCU, FATE, GLUU, NFLX, RDFN, WORK, ZNGA, AMD, AMZN, CLDR, DOYU, EA, EBS, ETSY, HLI, JNPR, MIK, MSFT, NVAX, PFE, DGX, RH, SCPL, NOW, SRNE, SPWR, TTWO, TER, ABBV, ADPT, GOOG, AVIR, BLK, BOX, CMCM, STZ, CRSR, COST, DAR, DENN, DRNA, FFIV, GRVY, IMAB, IDXX, IMMR, IMXI, NVTA, YY, KC, LH, LPX, MKTX, NVDA, OSPN, OPK, PD, PHM, QCOM, SCWX, SFIX, TDOC, TBIO, HEAR, URI, PCVX, VBIV, VZ, VIR, ZLAB, VNET, ABT, ALXN, ALGS, FOLD, APH, ANDE, ABUS, ASMB, ATHX, BIO, BCRX, BLKB, CVM, CENX, CHGG, CMRX, CD, CI, CODX, CDAK, CFRX, CRMD, COUP, CUE, DVAX, ENTA, ENOB, ENZ, FDX, GILD, GLDD, HOOK, HUYA, IBIO, IMV, INO, INTU, LLY, LOGI, LMNX, MRTN, MOMO, MNST, MS, NTES, NTNX, OSUR, PRTK, PHAS, PRA, SE, SIGA, SOHU, SQZ, SMCI, SYNH, SYRS, TDC, TROX, U, VXRT, VTRS, XBIT, XNET, ZM,
- Sold Out: CARA, NK, MMS, TMO, WMB, CPB, SNDX, GRUB, RNG, LOCO, TNET, WY, SINA, EV, CGNX, WCN, PKI, SSNC, FB, OSTK, OXFD, FRT, SFBS, RYAM, WTRG, ASIX,
These are the top 5 holdings of ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 862,727 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.84%
- Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 8,292,658 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.92%
- Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 5,141,701 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.26%
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 349,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 274,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tuniu Corp (TOUR)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Tuniu Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,668,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 159,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 862,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 139.08%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,477,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 141.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,320,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Vector Group Ltd by 117.52%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,739,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 142.51%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 692,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 291.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,743,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72.Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78.Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $80.76.Reduced: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Etf Managers Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Tilray Inc by 32.92%. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Etf Managers Group, Llc still held 8,292,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Etf Managers Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Tilray Inc by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Etf Managers Group, Llc still held 5,141,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.
