Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys Sequans Communications SA, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Sells Calix Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sequans Communications SA

New Purchases: SQNS, VSH, OEC,

SQNS, VSH, OEC, Added Positions: BC, FN,

BC, FN, Reduced Positions: CALX, UCTT, ANF, FIX, PRIM, KLIC, TTMI, MCFT, EXPR, BOX, INFN, TLYS, HLIT, CPS, IIVI, PLAB, CMCO, LITE, BCEI, BCEI,

CALX, UCTT, ANF, FIX, PRIM, KLIC, TTMI, MCFT, EXPR, BOX, INFN, TLYS, HLIT, CPS, IIVI, PLAB, CMCO, LITE, BCEI, BCEI, Sold Out: 6SQB, TLS, PDFS,

Investment company Divisar Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sequans Communications SA, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, sells Calix Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sequans Communications SA, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Comfort Systems USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divisar Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Divisar Capital Management LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 571,042 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67% MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) - 867,876 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6% Fabrinet (FN) - 221,579 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) - 583,937 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.21% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 210,474 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%

Divisar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,479,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Divisar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Divisar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Divisar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $5.85.

Divisar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Divisar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PDF Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.64 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $19.86.