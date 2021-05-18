Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys Sequans Communications SA, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Sells Calix Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sequans Communications SA

- New Purchases: SQNS, VSH, OEC,
- Added Positions: BC, FN,
- Reduced Positions: CALX, UCTT, ANF, FIX, PRIM, KLIC, TTMI, MCFT, EXPR, BOX, INFN, TLYS, HLIT, CPS, IIVI, PLAB, CMCO, LITE, BCEI, BCEI,
- Sold Out: 6SQB, TLS, PDFS,
For the details of Divisar Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/divisar+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Divisar Capital Management LLC
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 571,042 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67%
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) - 867,876 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6%
- Fabrinet (FN) - 221,579 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) - 583,937 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.21%
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 210,474 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
Divisar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,479,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Divisar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Divisar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sequans Communications SA (6SQB)
Divisar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $5.85.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Divisar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS)
Divisar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PDF Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.64 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $19.86.
