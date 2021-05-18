Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. Buys Stellantis NV, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, ConocoPhillips, Sells Criteo SA, Nordstrom Inc,

New Purchases: NOV, PHM, BSAC, XLRE, PAGS, KOMP, ADI, ABNB, NVT, ALL, PWR, OSTK, FERG, CERT, PEJ, CGNT, CGNT, CNHI, IGF, TXG, SYF, AMAL, INCY, USRT, XLB, CCEP, KKR, CWB, TROW, PLTK, MXI, SCZ, VEEV, IEI, FIVN, TLT, ICLN, ARKO, BMRN, USB, NOVA, EMB, SONO, HZNP, IEUR, XME, NUAN, VTWO, VO, TYME, BWZ, ADM, AFL, ITRM, TBT, IMTX, JAGX, IRM, BFAM, KOSS, GPS, SLG, BXRX, CHD, INUV, BHTG, SNDL, ENLV, CSIQ, VBIV, ZS, NHI, LMND, CVAC, BPY, GNR, UA, ZOM, OHI, BLDP, ANGL, ACST, CREE, MDB, GUNR, TPR, TNXP, IDXX, NNDM, AEZS, NOVN, UAVS, REMX, AIA, SBRA, TEAM, AAOI, IP, VGAC, IGSB, KXI, QQQJ, ONTX, ADMP, AKBA, ATOS, AZRX, U, DAR, IPAY, LIT, SNAP, IBKR, AYX, ASML, FREQ, IACA, RIO,

STLA, KBE, COP, BABA, RSP, MIME, BAH, BAC, AMGN, VZ, HES, FDX, CNC, CRM, SPGI, ADP, C, AKAM, MET, MSFT, PDD, T, MCD, NEE, VEU, PFE, BILI, OI, BIDU, CVS, BKD, CVX, EPC, JCI, FCX, TCOM, WFC, USM, PG, MRNA, V, IBM, JPM, AIG, SABR, AMZN, VTRS, AAPL, PYPL, GS, BLK, AMD, SLB, HAL, NIO, NVDA, TDOC, BIIB, TECK, DNLI, AJG, GPN, MAT, DOCU, ALGN, TRMB, IWD, AWK, MRO, PRGO, ANTM, OIH, BK, FB, ISRG, GILD, KMI, MHK, BRK.A, STRA, DHR, MLM, MU, LIN, MMM, ROP, NKE, BMY, CQQQ, KRE, MRTX, XYL, DAL, CIBR, XPO, GOOGL, MRK, GM, KO, EEM, CRWD, RACE, CAT, HON, TAL, MDT, WB, AVGO, TME, IWM, QGEN, PGNY, TSM, MMYT, SAIL, SDGR, EDU, JNJ, MCO, NET, ONEM, SRCL, SWKS, DD, JD, APD, EQIX, HD, SMH, CVNA, MS, LULU, MMC, ETSY, CNI, CHGG, SPLK, ZEN, TER, CDNS, PHR, CHWY, DT, RSX, CRSP, ETN, ABBV, QCOM, BDX, TGT, ROST, EWZ, SYY, TM, BAX, IHI, ADSK, REGN, ORCL, CMG, ECL, TFC, UNP, EWY, MDY, IYF, OC, LI, TSLA, CMCSA, APTV, NEM, VRTX, LYB, BF.B, WELL, DG, SUSB, DE, WPM, JETS, IBIO, AAL, CMI, SLV, NVMI, IEF, ITW, VLUE, INFO, WCN, ESPO, PEP, ZTS, BNTX, HASI, CCL, COTY, PANW, RUN, BOTZ, KHC, VDE, IJH, FROG, IGIB, ZI, FSLR, XOM, PBR, VXRT, ELLO, ACN, A, CBRE, VNM, ADBE, INDA, GE, IVV, IWP, BMO, SXT, EWT, KC, CL, WAB, VALE, XLK, FVRR, KWEB, THD, GDX, CYBR, PLNT, NCLH, AVLR, KBA, BKNG, XBI, APH, FDS, MSCI, VRNS, SHOP, VFH, NOW, TEF, J, RY, BYND, QIWI, WIX, SIRI, YUM, ASHR, ATHM, Reduced Positions: CRTO, TIP, CHKP, NDAQ, CME, EA, LQD, MANH, GLD, WM, IBN, SEDG, ABT, MDLZ, SCHW, BGNE, LH, FLR, MELI, IYG, SPY, CSCO, LLY, DVAX, ZBH, NTES, XEL, URI, LOGI, SQ, ON, SE, IONS, PBW, TWLO, DIS, NFLX, COST, WDC, ATVI, QQQ, FTCH, EL, HACK, FDN, SPG, ALC, GOOG, UBS, VNQ, WMT, SNOW, MDLA, MCHI, IGV, PTEN, AMAT, DPZ, XLE, PING, VOO, SBUX, VMW, HYG, MPWR, ALB, ILMN, GIS, SDY, GOLD, IXJ, FTNT, ITRI, RL, AMT, TWTR, PSX, PVG, MTUM, GFI, MOS, AMRS, GBT, EXPE, EXAS, KGC, ENPH, ARKK, MTCH, AEM, SBNY, AXP, CP, SPOT, CERN, XLP, IBB, FNV, NVO, BUD, JMIA, CARR, MTLS, OTIS, YNDX, ANET, GILT, NXPI, CAMT, ITUB, DBX, GOOS, CSGP, XLY, RCL, PSCH, ACWI, EURN, FITB, GDS, XLV, TSEM, ICL, PNC, BIL, MGA, WBA, AUDC, MOMO, TTWO, SPWR, LU, ANSS, ZUO, STLD, TNDM, STZ, SCCO, MGIC, AGI,

Investment company Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, ConocoPhillips, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Criteo SA, Nordstrom Inc, , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a.. As of 2021Q1, Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. owns 663 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 481,656 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 375,233 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,197,255 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,412 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 4,449,271 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10340.62%

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,237,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 239,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 192,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 10340.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,449,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22967.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 692,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 9767.94%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 432,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 481,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 202,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,041,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.