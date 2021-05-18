Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. Buys Stellantis NV, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, ConocoPhillips, Sells Criteo SA, Nordstrom Inc,

- New Purchases: NOV, PHM, BSAC, XLRE, PAGS, KOMP, ADI, ABNB, NVT, ALL, PWR, OSTK, FERG, CERT, PEJ, CGNT, CGNT, CNHI, IGF, TXG, SYF, AMAL, INCY, USRT, XLB, CCEP, KKR, CWB, TROW, PLTK, MXI, SCZ, VEEV, IEI, FIVN, TLT, ICLN, ARKO, BMRN, USB, NOVA, EMB, SONO, HZNP, IEUR, XME, NUAN, VTWO, VO, TYME, BWZ, ADM, AFL, ITRM, TBT, IMTX, JAGX, IRM, BFAM, KOSS, GPS, SLG, BXRX, CHD, INUV, BHTG, SNDL, ENLV, CSIQ, VBIV, ZS, NHI, LMND, CVAC, BPY, GNR, UA, ZOM, OHI, BLDP, ANGL, ACST, CREE, MDB, GUNR, TPR, TNXP, IDXX, NNDM, AEZS, NOVN, UAVS, REMX, AIA, SBRA, TEAM, AAOI, IP, VGAC, IGSB, KXI, QQQJ, ONTX, ADMP, AKBA, ATOS, AZRX, U, DAR, IPAY, LIT, SNAP, IBKR, AYX, ASML, FREQ, IACA, RIO,
- Added Positions: STLA, KBE, COP, BABA, RSP, MIME, BAH, BAC, AMGN, VZ, HES, FDX, CNC, CRM, SPGI, ADP, C, AKAM, MET, MSFT, PDD, T, MCD, NEE, VEU, PFE, BILI, OI, BIDU, CVS, BKD, CVX, EPC, JCI, FCX, TCOM, WFC, USM, PG, MRNA, V, IBM, JPM, AIG, SABR, AMZN, VTRS, AAPL, PYPL, GS, BLK, AMD, SLB, HAL, NIO, NVDA, TDOC, BIIB, TECK, DNLI, AJG, GPN, MAT, DOCU, ALGN, TRMB, IWD, AWK, MRO, PRGO, ANTM, OIH, BK, FB, ISRG, GILD, KMI, MHK, BRK.A, STRA, DHR, MLM, MU, LIN, MMM, ROP, NKE, BMY, CQQQ, KRE, MRTX, XYL, DAL, CIBR, XPO, GOOGL, MRK, GM, KO, EEM, CRWD, RACE, CAT, HON, TAL, MDT, WB, AVGO, TME, IWM, QGEN, PGNY, TSM, MMYT, SAIL, SDGR, EDU, JNJ, MCO, NET, ONEM, SRCL, SWKS, DD, JD, APD, EQIX, HD, SMH, CVNA, MS, LULU, MMC, ETSY, CNI, CHGG, SPLK, ZEN, TER, CDNS, PHR, CHWY, DT, RSX, CRSP, ETN, ABBV, QCOM, BDX, TGT, ROST, EWZ, SYY, TM, BAX, IHI, ADSK, REGN, ORCL, CMG, ECL, TFC, UNP, EWY, MDY, IYF, OC, LI, TSLA, CMCSA, APTV, NEM, VRTX, LYB, BF.B, WELL, DG, SUSB, DE, WPM, JETS, IBIO, AAL, CMI, SLV, NVMI, IEF, ITW, VLUE, INFO, WCN, ESPO, PEP, ZTS, BNTX, HASI, CCL, COTY, PANW, RUN, BOTZ, KHC, VDE, IJH, FROG, IGIB, ZI, FSLR, XOM, PBR, VXRT, ELLO, ACN, A, CBRE, VNM, ADBE, INDA, GE, IVV, IWP, BMO, SXT, EWT, KC, CL, WAB, VALE, XLK, FVRR, KWEB, THD, GDX, CYBR, PLNT, NCLH, AVLR, KBA, BKNG, XBI, APH, FDS, MSCI, VRNS, SHOP, VFH, NOW, TEF, J, RY, BYND, QIWI, WIX, SIRI, YUM, ASHR, ATHM,
- Reduced Positions: CRTO, TIP, CHKP, NDAQ, CME, EA, LQD, MANH, GLD, WM, IBN, SEDG, ABT, MDLZ, SCHW, BGNE, LH, FLR, MELI, IYG, SPY, CSCO, LLY, DVAX, ZBH, NTES, XEL, URI, LOGI, SQ, ON, SE, IONS, PBW, TWLO, DIS, NFLX, COST, WDC, ATVI, QQQ, FTCH, EL, HACK, FDN, SPG, ALC, GOOG, UBS, VNQ, WMT, SNOW, MDLA, MCHI, IGV, PTEN, AMAT, DPZ, XLE, PING, VOO, SBUX, VMW, HYG, MPWR, ALB, ILMN, GIS, SDY, GOLD, IXJ, FTNT, ITRI, RL, AMT, TWTR, PSX, PVG, MTUM, GFI, MOS, AMRS, GBT, EXPE, EXAS, KGC, ENPH, ARKK, MTCH, AEM, SBNY, AXP, CP, SPOT, CERN, XLP, IBB, FNV, NVO, BUD, JMIA, CARR, MTLS, OTIS, YNDX, ANET, GILT, NXPI, CAMT, ITUB, DBX, GOOS, CSGP, XLY, RCL, PSCH, ACWI, EURN, FITB, GDS, XLV, TSEM, ICL, PNC, BIL, MGA, WBA, AUDC, MOMO, TTWO, SPWR, LU, ANSS, ZUO, STLD, TNDM, STZ, SCCO, MGIC, AGI,
- Sold Out: JWN, CXO, ACAD, MRVL, UPWK, OIBR.C, SHY, ENDP, TTD, JEF, RGLD, WING, ULTA, CHE, RXT, SRE, INO, EBAY, IYH, SPCE, IOVA, VC, REGI, FTI, CRSR, BLOK, USL, TLND, XOP, HTBX, MNKKQ, TRIP, STWD, SO, LRCX, AVDL, DOV, CHL, LNG, BHC, ALXN,
For the details of EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmond+de+rothschild+holding+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 481,656 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 375,233 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,197,255 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,412 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 4,449,271 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10340.62%
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,237,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 239,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 192,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 10340.62%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,449,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22967.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 692,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 9767.94%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 432,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 481,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 202,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,041,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: (CXO)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Edmond De Rothschild Holding S.a. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.. Also check out:
1. EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD HOLDING S.A. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment