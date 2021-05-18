Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc, IDEX Corp, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Middlesex Water Co, Sprague Resources LP

New Purchases: ECL, IEX, PRMW,

Investment company Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc, IDEX Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, sells TC Pipelines LP, Middlesex Water Co, Sprague Resources LP, NCR Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,985,808 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 898,258 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 700,811 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,315,940 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,232,284 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $218.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 189,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.53 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $67.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 66.43%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Sprague Resources LP. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.24.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Middlesex Water Co. The sale prices were between $67.52 and $85.2, with an estimated average price of $75.78.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.