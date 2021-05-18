Logo
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc, IDEX Corp, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Middlesex Water Co, Sprague Resources LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc, IDEX Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, sells TC Pipelines LP, Middlesex Water Co, Sprague Resources LP, NCR Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TORTOISE INDEX SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tortoise+index+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TORTOISE INDEX SOLUTIONS, LLC
  1. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,985,808 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 898,258 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  3. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 700,811 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
  4. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,315,940 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,232,284 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $218.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 189,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pentair PLC (PNR)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.53 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $67.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 66.43%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Sprague Resources LP. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.24.

Sold Out: Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Middlesex Water Co. The sale prices were between $67.52 and $85.2, with an estimated average price of $75.78.

Sold Out: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of TORTOISE INDEX SOLUTIONS, LLC. Also check out:

