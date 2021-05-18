Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc, IDEX Corp, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Middlesex Water Co, Sprague Resources LP

- New Purchases: ECL, IEX, PRMW,
- Added Positions: ATO, TRP, NI, ENB, AWK, WMB, WTRG, PNR, DOCU, OKE, GPN, V, FLT, XYL, FISV, SQ, FIS, JKHY, PYPL, MMP, DFS, MA, AOS, RXN, AXP, MPLX, PAGS, WU, STNE, WEX, TTEK, WTS, CQP, AQUA, CEQP, QTWO, PAGP, EEFT, AWR, BMI, CWT, SBS, DCP, SHLX, PSXP, USAC, WES, SUN, FELE, GEL, HEP, LNN, PAA, SJW, MWA, NS,
- Reduced Positions: ET, LNG, TRGP, EPD, OGS, NFG, NJR, ETRN, SR, SWX, AM, SJI, CPK, NWN, AROC, ENLC, ALTM, NFE, RTLR,
- Sold Out: TCP, MSEX, SRLP, NCR, ACIW, OMP, EPAY, AEGN, YORW, GDOT, EVTC, BIGC, MEG, EVOP, ZUO, LC, OSPN, MITK, CSGS, YRD, QIWI, GSKY, CASS,
These are the top 5 holdings of TORTOISE INDEX SOLUTIONS, LLC
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,985,808 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 898,258 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 700,811 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,315,940 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,232,284 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $218.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 189,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.53 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $67.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 66.43%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Sprague Resources LP. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.24.Sold Out: Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Middlesex Water Co. The sale prices were between $67.52 and $85.2, with an estimated average price of $75.78.Sold Out: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84.Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Tortoise Index Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.
