Optimal Asset Management, Inc. Buys Fortinet Inc, Target Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Public Storage, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

New Purchases: FTNT, TGT, LUMN, VRSN, CDK, W, DLB, GILD, SNAP, GL, ALGN, CBOE, DLTR, TMX, ELAN, TRV, CBRE, EQH, TWLO, WRK, MOH, SEE, RTX, SQ, SON, RHI, OKTA, RNG, CNA, TDG, NOV, AXP, JEF, ZTS, TRMB, TDY, UAA, SYK, MOS, FDS, EFX, DVA, BAH, SIVB, NSC, TTC, ANSS, AMP, ABBV, HII,

FTNT, TGT, LUMN, VRSN, CDK, W, DLB, GILD, SNAP, GL, ALGN, CBOE, DLTR, TMX, ELAN, TRV, CBRE, EQH, TWLO, WRK, MOH, SEE, RTX, SQ, SON, RHI, OKTA, RNG, CNA, TDG, NOV, AXP, JEF, ZTS, TRMB, TDY, UAA, SYK, MOS, FDS, EFX, DVA, BAH, SIVB, NSC, TTC, ANSS, AMP, ABBV, HII, Added Positions: CLX, WMT, ORCL, TMUS, AKAM, UPS, CHTR, KDP, PAYC, OMC, MMM, EA, GE, KEYS, SBUX, CPB, T, MTD, BMY, CL, GIS, ADSK, NWL, KMB, ALXN, LECO, AMZN, LEN, SCI, TSLA, NTAP, ADBE, PGR, PKI, BIO, XRAY, IPG, ED, DOCU, HD, LEA, MSCI, ORLY, ARW, BDX, NOC, SGEN, V, AZO, HWM, TSN, AEP, CBSH, DBX, EXPD, MSFT, REGN, ATO, CVS, DXCM, ROL, ROP, SRE, WST, MO, BMRN, CINF, WTRG, PCAR, TER, WU, ANET, BIIB, BKI, LNG, CMI, HRL, K, NUE, IDXX, MS, VZ, ZBRA, AMD, AEE, EIX, KNX, MKTX, WFC, WHR, AIZ, GS, MGM, NBIX, NEM, PKG, SJM, TSCO, BK, XOM, F, MRK, DGX, USB, WRB, BG, CHD, NWSA, SPGI, UNP, VRTX, WEC, UHAL, BAC, MMC, MDLZ, MSI, NI, PFE, STT, DPZ, FAST, AJG, ICE, MCD, PNC, QRVO, RS, ATVI, ADM, DUK, J, NVR, QCOM, AIG, AGR, BR, BRO, CMS, COST, D, EVRG, GPN, GGG, HEI, LKQ, NFLX, TFC, UGI, AWK, AMGN, DG, GPC, IQV, RMD, VEA, VOYA, WAB, WBA, XEL, ZION, ALL, SPLV, MTUM, LDOS, OGE, PSX, PG, BNDX, VTI,

CLX, WMT, ORCL, TMUS, AKAM, UPS, CHTR, KDP, PAYC, OMC, MMM, EA, GE, KEYS, SBUX, CPB, T, MTD, BMY, CL, GIS, ADSK, NWL, KMB, ALXN, LECO, AMZN, LEN, SCI, TSLA, NTAP, ADBE, PGR, PKI, BIO, XRAY, IPG, ED, DOCU, HD, LEA, MSCI, ORLY, ARW, BDX, NOC, SGEN, V, AZO, HWM, TSN, AEP, CBSH, DBX, EXPD, MSFT, REGN, ATO, CVS, DXCM, ROL, ROP, SRE, WST, MO, BMRN, CINF, WTRG, PCAR, TER, WU, ANET, BIIB, BKI, LNG, CMI, HRL, K, NUE, IDXX, MS, VZ, ZBRA, AMD, AEE, EIX, KNX, MKTX, WFC, WHR, AIZ, GS, MGM, NBIX, NEM, PKG, SJM, TSCO, BK, XOM, F, MRK, DGX, USB, WRB, BG, CHD, NWSA, SPGI, UNP, VRTX, WEC, UHAL, BAC, MMC, MDLZ, MSI, NI, PFE, STT, DPZ, FAST, AJG, ICE, MCD, PNC, QRVO, RS, ATVI, ADM, DUK, J, NVR, QCOM, AIG, AGR, BR, BRO, CMS, COST, D, EVRG, GPN, GGG, HEI, LKQ, NFLX, TFC, UGI, AWK, AMGN, DG, GPC, IQV, RMD, VEA, VOYA, WAB, WBA, XEL, ZION, ALL, SPLV, MTUM, LDOS, OGE, PSX, PG, BNDX, VTI, Reduced Positions: FIS, TWTR, SO, MAR, H, FLT, HSY, CDNS, SYY, TJX, DHR, COP, GWW, ETR, XLNX, TMO, NOW, LH, ALSN, RL, ABMD, LYV, MXIM, TXN, ITW, IBM, LW, ULTA, BURL, CTSH, JKHY, INCY, INTC, JNPR, PHM, ALB, FE, LHX, EL, KO, SPG, STLD, COG, MCK, PNW, RSG, WM, AAP, AES, BAX, CDW, GLW, HON, IONS, WAT, AGNC, NLY, AAPL, JNJ, WDAY, BLL, ES, KLAC, MRO, PII, VEEV, AFL, COO, LMT, NYCB, ODFL, YUM, APD, BWA, CTAS, JPM, L, PXD, EOG, FISV, HPE, LII, PEP, ROST, VIAC, A, BKNG, CHRW, DIS, NLOK, PBCT, LLY, NKE, Y, CI, CSCO, CME, CSGP, DHI, DE, MHK, NEE, SLB, SCHR, SIRI, BIL, TYL, IT, HIG,

FIS, TWTR, SO, MAR, H, FLT, HSY, CDNS, SYY, TJX, DHR, COP, GWW, ETR, XLNX, TMO, NOW, LH, ALSN, RL, ABMD, LYV, MXIM, TXN, ITW, IBM, LW, ULTA, BURL, CTSH, JKHY, INCY, INTC, JNPR, PHM, ALB, FE, LHX, EL, KO, SPG, STLD, COG, MCK, PNW, RSG, WM, AAP, AES, BAX, CDW, GLW, HON, IONS, WAT, AGNC, NLY, AAPL, JNJ, WDAY, BLL, ES, KLAC, MRO, PII, VEEV, AFL, COO, LMT, NYCB, ODFL, YUM, APD, BWA, CTAS, JPM, L, PXD, EOG, FISV, HPE, LII, PEP, ROST, VIAC, A, BKNG, CHRW, DIS, NLOK, PBCT, LLY, NKE, Y, CI, CSCO, CME, CSGP, DHI, DE, MHK, NEE, SLB, SCHR, SIRI, BIL, TYL, IT, HIG, Sold Out: PSA, PEAK, INVH, AMT, EXR, SNPS, UNH, PANW, WCN, FFIV, MKC, DRI, WPC, SUI, KKR, ZBH, EQIX, LRCX, ADP, CVX, ESS, TROW, TFX, DLR, BBY, VST, WYNN, STZ, AXTA, KSU, HUM, O, PAYX, RGA, AFG, AMAT, KHC, GLPI, ALLY, FLIR, UHS, ILMN, CUBE, OHI, ECL, AIRC, NNN, EXEL, DTE, PEG, GPS, OC, BX, HAL, ABT, CE, HCA, ELS, CCI, APH, CNP, INGR, TOL, ARMK, VFC, SBAC, KR, VMW, NVDA, HBI, USFD, VRSK, VNO, RF, DRE, EXC, FITB, EBAY, HLF, AVY, CF, SC, WELL, HFC, LOW, REG, CXO, AGCO, ARE, BSX, VER, HES, CLR, ROK, KMI, AIV,

Investment company Optimal Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Fortinet Inc, Target Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Clorox Co, Walmart Inc, sells Public Storage, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimal Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Optimal Asset Management, Inc. owns 344 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optimal Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimal+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 79,848 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.64% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 55,038 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 134,524 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.90% Clorox Co (CLX) - 50,319 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.03% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 56,023 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $207.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 33,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.525800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 383,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $219.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Clorox Co by 89.03%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $182.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 50,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 79,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 174.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 93,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 73.58%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $137.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 67,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 93.07%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 123.12%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $215.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.