Optimal Asset Management, Inc. Buys Fortinet Inc, Target Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Public Storage, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Optimal Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fortinet Inc, Target Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Clorox Co, Walmart Inc, sells Public Storage, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimal Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Optimal Asset Management, Inc. owns 344 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optimal Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimal+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Optimal Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 79,848 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.64%
  2. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 55,038 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
  3. Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 134,524 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.90%
  4. Clorox Co (CLX) - 50,319 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.03%
  5. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 56,023 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $207.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 33,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.525800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 383,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $219.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Clorox Co by 89.03%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $182.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 50,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 79,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 174.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 93,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 73.58%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $137.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 67,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 93.07%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 123.12%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $215.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Optimal Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Optimal Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

