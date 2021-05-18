Alight Capital Management LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Autodesk Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: SPY, ADSK, XOM, PYPL, BA, PINS, CVNA, KLAC, QQQ, ABNB, TWTR, NOW, WISH, SNOW, SPR, PSFE, AFRM,

SPY, ADSK, XOM, PYPL, BA, PINS, CVNA, KLAC, QQQ, ABNB, TWTR, NOW, WISH, SNOW, SPR, PSFE, AFRM, Added Positions: INTC, ZNGA, UBER, UNP, OUT, AMAT, LRCX, MCHP, FDX, REAL,

INTC, ZNGA, UBER, UNP, OUT, AMAT, LRCX, MCHP, FDX, REAL, Reduced Positions: AMZN, MU, FB, TDG, TSM, PTON, TWLO, SONY, DIS, FISV, LSCC, KO, NXPI, SNAP, OKTA, CRWD, VICR, SIX, NSC, ASML, AMD,

AMZN, MU, FB, TDG, TSM, PTON, TWLO, SONY, DIS, FISV, LSCC, KO, NXPI, SNAP, OKTA, CRWD, VICR, SIX, NSC, ASML, AMD, Sold Out: QCOM, AXP, AAPL, CSX, CRM, COUP, SPLK, DE, BFT, XLNX, NVDA, MA, ATVI, RNG, XPO, V, SAIL, INAQ, TEAM, JAMF, JAMF, SKLZ, BKNG, TTD, KNX, TPGY,

Investment company Alight Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Autodesk Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alight Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Alight Capital Management LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 665,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 300,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 300,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 55,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $275.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $245.971600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.