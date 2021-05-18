Logo
Alight Capital Management LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Autodesk Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alight Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Autodesk Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, American Express Co, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alight Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Alight Capital Management LP owns 57 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alight Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alight+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alight Capital Management LP
  1. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 665,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 300,000 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 300,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
  5. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 55,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $275.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $245.971600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alight Capital Management LP. Also check out:

