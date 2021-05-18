Birch Grove Capital LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp VI, Churchill Capital Corp VII, WESCO International Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, iHeartMedia Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Investment company Birch Grove Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Churchill Capital Corp VI, Churchill Capital Corp VII, WESCO International Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, CVS Health Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, iHeartMedia Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, eHealth Inc, Sabre Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Grove Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Birch Grove Capital LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 150,250 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.53% Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U) - 400,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U) - 400,000 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 400,000 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 127,831 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32%

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 41,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 133,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 150,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II by 77.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 228,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 312,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 127,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in MultiPlan Corp by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 478,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.83.