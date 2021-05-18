Birch Grove Capital LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp VI, Churchill Capital Corp VII, WESCO International Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, iHeartMedia Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

- New Purchases: CCVI.U, CVII.U, WCC, THC, CVS, VTRS, AGC,
- Added Positions: WSC, CCX, CCX, GOCO, SLQT, MPLN, RDUS, ELY, BMRN,
- Reduced Positions: EHTH, CHX, ECC, NMRK, LVS, DIS, DHT, BCO, HHC, OI,
- Sold Out: CCIV.U, IHRT, SIX, SABR, CCX.U,
For the details of Birch Grove Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+grove+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Birch Grove Capital LP
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 150,250 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.53%
- Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U) - 400,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio.
- Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U) - 400,000 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 400,000 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 127,831 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32%
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 41,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Birch Grove Capital LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 133,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 150,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II by 77.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 228,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 312,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 127,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)
Birch Grove Capital LP added to a holding in MultiPlan Corp by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 478,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX.U)
Birch Grove Capital LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.83.
