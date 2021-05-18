Hudson Executive Capital LP Buys eHealth Inc, Natera Inc

Added Positions: EHTH, NTRA, VRAY,

Investment company Hudson Executive Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys eHealth Inc, Natera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Executive Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Hudson Executive Capital LP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hudson Executive Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+executive+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 67,064,476 shares, 54.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Cardtronics PLC (CATM) - 8,644,880 shares, 22.81% of the total portfolio. eHealth Inc (EHTH) - 1,501,002 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) - 4,795,310 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 14,774,684 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%

Hudson Executive Capital LP added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,501,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Executive Capital LP added to a holding in Natera Inc by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 527,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.