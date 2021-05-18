Spyglass Capital Management LLC Buys Vroom Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Redfin Corp, Roku Inc
- New Purchases: VRM, SFIX,
- Added Positions: SPLK, BYND, SVMK, PFPT, ANET, GDDY, ASND, EXAS, PANW, ULTA, NTNX, BFAM, EQIX, MTN, AMG, TDG, FIVE, EVBG, TWTR, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: LYFT, CMG,
- Sold Out: RDFN, ROKU,
For the details of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spyglass+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spyglass Capital Management LLC
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 1,672,872 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.06%
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,466,140 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%
- Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 1,543,155 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
- Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 1,532,717 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.92%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 605,853 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22%
Spyglass Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 3,025,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,990,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,672,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,532,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SVMK Inc (SVMK)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SVMK Inc by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 7,572,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $114.4 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,483,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $328.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 502,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,987,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Spyglass Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.
