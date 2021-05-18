Cat Rock Capital Management LP Buys Docebo Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Sells SharpSpring Inc

For the details of Cat Rock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cat+rock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cat Rock Capital Management LP
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,078,833 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 352,306 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 604,192 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 611,000 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio.
- Docebo Inc (DCBO) - 2,532,915 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.25%
Cat Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Docebo Inc by 116.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 2,532,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Cat Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 775,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)
Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SharpSpring Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $19.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cat Rock Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Cat Rock Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cat Rock Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cat Rock Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cat Rock Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment