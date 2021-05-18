Cat Rock Capital Management LP Buys Docebo Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Sells SharpSpring Inc

Added Positions: DCBO, LBRDK, FB, SMAR,

DCBO, LBRDK, FB, SMAR, Reduced Positions: TDG,

TDG, Sold Out: SHSP,

Investment company Cat Rock Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Docebo Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells SharpSpring Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cat Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Cat Rock Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cat Rock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cat+rock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 2,078,833 shares, 29.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 352,306 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Facebook Inc (FB) - 604,192 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 611,000 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Docebo Inc (DCBO) - 2,532,915 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.25%

Cat Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Docebo Inc by 116.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 2,532,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cat Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 775,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SharpSpring Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $19.93.