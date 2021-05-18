Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. Buys ArcelorMittal SA, Western Digital Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sabre Corp, AerCap Holdings NV

- New Purchases: MT, CHK, CLF, TFII,
- Added Positions: WDC, SPR, ENS, LAUR, ARCH, AAWW,
- Reduced Positions: OVV, SM, NGVT, SBSW, PDCE, DOOR, MERC,
- Sold Out: SIX, SABR, AER, FUN, CVE, FANG, CGC, SCPL, LXU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.
- SM Energy Co (SM) - 7,341,000 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.63%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 1,080,000 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.19%
- Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 3,499,305 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 919,200 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.60%
- Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 2,352,806 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 625,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $91.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 180,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 61.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 919,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EnerSys (ENS)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in EnerSys by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51.Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc..
1. Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. keeps buying
