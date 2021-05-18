Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. Buys ArcelorMittal SA, Western Digital Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sabre Corp, AerCap Holdings NV

New Purchases: MT, CHK, CLF, TFII,

MT, CHK, CLF, TFII, Added Positions: WDC, SPR, ENS, LAUR, ARCH, AAWW,

WDC, SPR, ENS, LAUR, ARCH, AAWW, Reduced Positions: OVV, SM, NGVT, SBSW, PDCE, DOOR, MERC,

OVV, SM, NGVT, SBSW, PDCE, DOOR, MERC, Sold Out: SIX, SABR, AER, FUN, CVE, FANG, CGC, SCPL, LXU,

Investment company Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ArcelorMittal SA, Western Digital Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, TFI International Inc, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sabre Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Cedar Fair LP, Ovintiv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SM Energy Co (SM) - 7,341,000 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.63% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 1,080,000 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.19% Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 3,499,305 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 919,200 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.60% Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 2,352,806 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 625,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $80.02, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $91.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 180,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 61.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 919,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in EnerSys by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5.