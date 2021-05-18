Carleon Capital Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Monaker Group Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

For the details of Carleon Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carleon+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Carleon Capital Partners LLC
- Visa Inc (V) - 200,000 shares, 33.17% of the total portfolio.
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 372,360 shares, 32.55% of the total portfolio.
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 151,072 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 28,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,140 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
Carleon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.538900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Monaker Group Inc (MKGI)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Monaker Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $2.94.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Carleon Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Carleon Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carleon Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carleon Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carleon Capital Partners LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment