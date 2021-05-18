Carleon Capital Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Monaker Group Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Added Positions: VGSH,

VGSH, Sold Out: TDOC, MKGI, EFA,

Investment company Carleon Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Monaker Group Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carleon Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Carleon Capital Partners LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carleon Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carleon+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 200,000 shares, 33.17% of the total portfolio. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 372,360 shares, 32.55% of the total portfolio. Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 151,072 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 28,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,140 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.

Carleon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.538900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Monaker Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $2.94.

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.