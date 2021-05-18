Springhouse Capital Management, LP Buys Vipshop Holdings, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp

- New Purchases: VIPS, AMZN, VTRS, ESGC, TWTR,
- Added Positions: FB, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: C, OCSL, WFC, BCS, BPMP, WILC, GBLI, GEL, SHLX,
- Sold Out: OCSI, TPGY, DXC, ANH, COF, MRK, GRPN,
- Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 754,568 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- G. Willi-Food International Ltd (WILC) - 749,721 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 196,000 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.68%
- Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) - 618,962 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio.
- BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) - 507,396 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.28%
Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 149,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 564.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 82.47%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2325.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.
