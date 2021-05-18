Logo
Springhouse Capital Management, LP Buys Vipshop Holdings, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Springhouse Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vipshop Holdings, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Springhouse Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Springhouse Capital Management, LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Springhouse Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/springhouse+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Springhouse Capital Management, LP
  1. Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 754,568 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  2. G. Willi-Food International Ltd (WILC) - 749,721 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 196,000 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.68%
  4. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) - 618,962 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) - 507,396 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.28%
New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 149,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 564.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 82.47%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2325.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Sold Out: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Springhouse Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Springhouse Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Springhouse Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Springhouse Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Springhouse Capital Management, LP keeps buying
